East End Tick & Mosquito Control volunteers at Fiske Field

With the ongoing tick problem on the Island, a crew from East End Tick & Mosquito Control supplied materials and volunteered time to spray Fiske Field recently to make it safer for student use and for the Bucks who will be arriving here to prepare for their summer season that starts on Friday, June 1.

The crew used an organic spray on the field.

The Shelter Island School District annually arranges for the spraying, according to Superintendent Christine Finn. But last year, when they were called, they volunteered their services and did so again this year, Ms. Finn said.

Company owner Brian Kelly said the ticks are ruthless and “prevention is better than a cure. We’re just trying to give back to the community where we can.”

While his company can’t provide the same services for all school districts, he said he knows how critical the problem is on Shelter Island and wanted to make sure his crew would do the ball field here.

Last year, he and his colleagues also visited schools to educate students on how to protect themselves from tick bites and he’s going to be coming out to Mashomack Preserve to offer a similar program there.

“It’s all about education,” Mr. Kelly said.

j.lane@sireporter.com