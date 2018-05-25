DA: DWI Task Force to increase patrols during Memorial Day weekend

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced there will be enhanced patrols by members of the East End DWI Task Force during the holiday weekend in an effort to deter individuals from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

More police officers from participating local departments are being added to the Task Force, giving them jurisdiction to serve in enforcement efforts throughout the East End, according to the DA’s office. Mr. Sini is expected to swear-in the additional officers Friday.

The Task Force comprises law enforcement officers from 10 town and village police departments on the East End —including Southold, Shelter Island and Riverhead — as well as the New York State Police Department, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and Suffolk County Police Department.