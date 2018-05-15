Budget passes handily; Lynch and Colligan take Board of Ed seats

As expected, the Shelter Island School District $11.7 million budget passed comfortably Tuesday night. The vote was 192 in favor and 93 opposed.

Incumbent Board of Education member Kathleen Lynch, running unopposed, was re-elected to a second three-year term, garnering 231 votes.

Write-in candidate Margaret Colligan easily took the second seat on the Board of Education, receiving 119 write-in ballots. Ms. Colligan, a former educator and member of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, launched her candidacy after reading that incumbent Susan Binder wouldn’t seek re-election and no one else had filed a petition to get on the ballot this year.

For Superintendent Christine Finn and Business Official Idowu Ogundipe, this was their first budget vote since both are new to the district this year.

“I’m relieved that the budget passed,” the superintendent said, thanking the voters for their confidence in the spending plan.

Similarly, Mr. Ogundipe said that everyone had been helpful and supportive since he came to the district and he’s pleased with the results.

“I thank Christine and Ido for their leadership and the board members for their hard work,” Board of Education President Thomas Graffagnino said. He also said he’s grateful for the community support.

Ms. Lynch said she’s looking forward to continuing to work with the administration, staff and board members for another three years.

Ms. Colligan has been traveling and voted by absentee ballot. She is due back at the end of the week.

j.lane@sireporter.com