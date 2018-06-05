A bluesy band for a new moon

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm proudly presents New Moon Blues Band in concert at the Manor House Music Room on Saturday, May 12 with shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Featuring Karl Schwarz, Gregory Morgan and David A. Barnes, the New Moon Blues Band is built around the sounds of traditional acoustic blues and spiritual tunes.

Formed in spring 2016, they have developed a rich, full sound that stays true to the early acoustic blues. In an effort to recreate the emotion and feeling of America in the early 1900s, the band performs the music of artists such as the Reverend Gary Davis, Robert Johnson and Mississippi John Hurt. Residing in New York City, New Moon harkens back to the time in the south when music was a relief from tireless labor, mistreatment and racism, singing the songs of working class America with energy and emotion.

Karl Schwarz is a guitarist and singer steeped in American folklore performing songs by his counterparts of old, from street corner buskers to train-hopping troubadours.

Gregory Morgan adds a contemporary feel to the traditional blues with his dynamic use of brush sticks, shakers and foot percussion, contributing to New Moon’s unique sense of style and rhythm.

Whether playing the music of Bob Marley, jazz with Jonathan Batiste & the Stay Human Band or blowing the blues with countless others, David A. Barnes is known for his positive attitude, his intense playing, inventive improvisations and his deep commitment to keeping the blues alive.

This performance is the third in Sylvester Manor’s 2018 concert series and the second of two shows this spring in the intimate Manor House Music Room. Seating is limited and advance reservations are strongly suggested. Tickets are $25 per person.

Visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626 for tickets and information.