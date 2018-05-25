Bella Vita closing; replacement on the way

Bella Vita, the Route 114 pizzeria and restaurant will close as of May 28.

The restaurant has been on the Island for more than 10 years with one brief interruption when operators John and Anthony Riccobono lost their lease in the Center.

It took a few months, but they were able to reopen at the former Clark’s Fish House on Route 114 a few months later.

Now they have decided family concerns dictate that they leave the Island, Anthony Riccobono said.

The Reporter is seeking information on the possibility of a new tenant and will update this story as soon as information is available.

j.lane@sireporter.com