What’s Happening: April 5, 2018

SEEDING THE FUTURE

Few things on Earth are as miraculous and vital as seeds which have been worshipped and treasured since the dawn of humankind. On Thursday, April 19, the Shelter Island Library screens a film by Taggart Siegel and John Betz titled “Seed: The Untold Story.” The documentary follows passionate seed keepers protecting our 12,000 year-old food legacy.

The screening begins at 7 p.m. and is being held in conjunction with the 6:30 p.m. opening of the Shelter Island Seed Library for the season. This is the third year that the Seed Library (a collaboration with Sylvester Manor Educational Farm) will be open. Come check out the collection and “borrow” seeds — free!

PIANO VIRTUOSO

The Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert Series for 2018 is proud to present “A Season of Prizewinning Virtuosos” and a performance by piano virtuoso Drew Petersen. According to composer Lukas Foss, Mr. Petersen “… feels the music, he can make it come alive again, make you touched by it… That’s what is unusual. … He is not just a child prodigy but is a brilliant musician.”

Among many accolades and prizes, Mr. Petersen is the recipient of the 2017 American Pianists Award and the 2016 winner of the Sanders-Juilliard Tel Aviv Museum Prize. The concert is Saturday, April 21 at 8 p.m. at the at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church with a meet-the-artist post-concert wine and cheese reception following. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Visit the Shelter Island Friends of Music at facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

ANNUAL JOB FAIR

Calling all Island businesses! Shelter Island School will sponsor its 2018 Job Fair on Monday, April 23. The fair will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium and is a great opportunity to meet potential employees. The school will bring the students, and you bring the applications.

Reserve a table by contacting Martha Tuthill at martha.tuthill@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, (631) 749-0302 extension 139 or Meghan Lang at meghan.lang@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, (631) 749-0302 extension 131.SUMMER FUN

With the warm months on the horizon, registration for Shelter Island Town’s summer recreation programs begins April 10 at 9 a.m. Programs for children ages 4 to 18 include cooking, theater, art, nature activities and sports such as swimming, soccer, tennis and basketball. Visit shelterisland.recdesk.com to explore the list of programs and register, or call (631) 749-0309.

HOUSE CONCERTS

The band Cold Chocolate will present two living room concerts at Sylvester Manor on Saturday, April 14 at 6 and 8 p.m. Cold Chocolate is an Americana band that fuses bluegrass, folk and rock to create a sound all its own. Seats are limited. Reserve now for $25 each at sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will honor J.W. Piccozzi, Inc. at its first Business of the Year Awards Dinner on Friday, April 20 at Gardiners Bay Country Club.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and also celebrates the art of wine making on Long Island with guest speakers Roman Roth, head wine maker at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, and Thomas Spotteck, assistant wine maker at Lenz Winery in Peconic. The cost of the dinner is $100. For details visit shelterislandchamber.org.

STATE OF THE TOWN

The annual “State of the Town Luncheon” sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island. This year’s luncheon will be held on Sunday, April 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at The Ram’s Head. Town Supervisor Gary Gerth will update the community on key town issues and answer questions.

Tickets are $50 in advance ($55 at the door). There will be a cash bar, and a choice of prosciutto-wrapped chicken or black sea bass entrée. Reservations and selection of entrée are required by Monday, April 16 and should be sent with checks to the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island [LWVSI], PO. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. Details are available on the League’s web site, LWVshelterisland.org.

INTO PLEIN AIR

The fourth annual Plein Air Workshop at Smith-Taylor Cabin, Taylor’s Island, Coecles Harbor will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. The workshop will be headed by Linda J. Puls The cost is $100 which includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. Proceeds from benefit the Taylor’s Island Foundation. For details contact Ms. Puls at (631) 749-0049 or seapulse@optonline.net.

ANNUAL MEETING

The Property Owners of Hay Beach Association will hold their annual general meeting on Saturday, April 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Al Dickson, Shelter Island Town Board member, will speak on the topic of water quality, nitrogen and septic systems (including grant opportunities). Refreshments will be served and all Hay Beach residents are welcome.

Across the moat

PICTURING BIRDS

On Sunday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m., the North Fork Audubon Society (NFAS) presents “A Photographer’s Gazetteer with Conrad Obregon,” featuring a selection of avian photographs from around the world at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 1st Street, Greenport. All are welcome. For information call (516) 526-9095.