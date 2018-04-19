What’s Happening: April 19, 2018

ON PIANO, DREW PETERSEN

The Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert Series for 2018 is proud to present “A Season of Prizewinning Virtuosos” and a performance by piano virtuoso Drew Petersen. According to composer Lukas Foss, Mr. Petersen “… feels the music, he can make it come alive again, make you touched by it… That’s what is unusual. … He is not just a child prodigy but is a brilliant musician.”

Among many accolades and prizes, Mr. Petersen is the recipient of the 2017 American Pianists Award and the 2016 winner of the Sanders-Juilliard Tel Aviv Museum Prize. The concert is Saturday, April 21 at 8 p.m. at the at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church with a meet-the-artist post-concert wine and cheese reception following. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Visit the Shelter Island Friends of Music at facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will honor J.W. Piccozzi, Inc. at its first Business of the Year Awards Dinner on Friday, April 20 at Gardiners Bay Country Club. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and also celebrates the art of wine making on Long Island. Featured speakers will be Roman Roth, head wine maker at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, and Thomas Spotteck, assistant wine maker at Lenz Winery in Peconic. The cost of the dinner is $100 per person. For details visit shelterislandchamber.org.

MUSIC AT PERLMAN

The Perlman Music Program’s Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series presents Cong Wu in a viola concert on Saturday, April 21 at 5 p.m. in the Clark Arts Center. Cong Wu will perform Brahms, Schubert and Schumann with pianist Yinfei Wang. Tickets are $25, free for students. To purchase, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org. Audience members are invited to meet the artists after the performance.

On Sunday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m., PMP presents a “Works in Progress Concert” with students and alumni performing classical masterworks by Bloch, Schumann and Tchaikovsky with pianist Jun Cho. The concert is free and open to the public. Members of the Virtuoso Society may email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org to reserve seats.

STATE OF THE TOWN

It’s not too late … Book now for the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island’s State of the Town luncheon this Sunday, April 22, noon to 2 p.m at the Ram’s Head Inn. Town Supervisor Gary Gerth will update the community on key town issues and answer questions. Tickets are $55. Call (631) 749-3349 to make your entree selection of either prosciutto-wrapped chicken or black sea bass. For details, visit LWVshelterisland.org.

PLEIN AIR POSTPONED

The upcoming fourth annual Plein Air Workshop with Linda J. Puls at Smith-Taylor Cabin on Taylor’s Island has been postponed. The two day workshop was planned for May 5 and 6, but will be rescheduled due to construction taking place near Taylor’s Island on those days. For details contact Ms. Puls at (631) 749-0049 or seapulse@optonline.net.

SEEDING THE FUTURE

On Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Library will present “Seed: The Untold Story,” a documentary that follows passionate seed keepers protecting our 12,000 year-old food legacy.

The screening is being held in conjunction with the 6:30 p.m. opening of the Shelter Island Seed Library. The Seed Library is a collaboration with Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Come check out the collection and “borrow” seeds — free!

DAFFODILS ON DISPLAY

Though the weather outside is frightful, daffodils indoors are delightful. Now through Saturday, April 28, the Garden Club of Shelter Island is hosting a Daffodil Exhibit at the Shelter Island Library. The public is invited to get some expert advice during the exhhibit. Cut your best daffodil, put it in a jar with lukewarm water and bring it to the library. Attach a card with your name and contact information to the jar and members of the Garden Club will identify your blooms.

ANNUAL JOB FAIR

Calling all Island businesses! Shelter Island School’s 2018 Job Fair is Monday, April 23 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium

Reserve a table by contacting Martha Tuthill at martha.tuthill@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, (631) 749-0302 extension 139 or Meghan Lang at meghan.lang@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, (631) 749-0302 extension 131.

ANNUAL MEETING

The Property Owners of Hay Beach Association will hold their annual general meeting on Saturday, April 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Al Dickson, Shelter Island Town Board member, will speak on the topic of water quality, nitrogen and septic systems (including grant opportunities). Refreshments will be served and all Hay Beach residents are welcome.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

The Shelter Island Historical Society will host its annual Kentucky Derby Party at the Havens Barn on Saturday, May 5; its summer Farmers Market will be held Saturdays from May 26 to September 1, and the sixth annual Car Show is set for Saturday, June 30. Details to follow. Join the SIHS at shelterislandhistorical.org or by calling (631) 749-0025.

CITIZENS OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Lions Club’s 2018 Citizens of the Year are husband and wife Anu and John Kaasik. For the last 12 years, the Kaasiks have organized, directed and produced the annual school play with a tireless dedication to Shelter Island’s youth. The couple will be honored with a dinner hosted by the Lion’s Club on Thursday, May 24 at The Pridwin Hotel.

PERLMAN’S SEASON

The Perlman Music Program has announced that its three-week Chamber Music Workshop will begin May 27. Students will arrive for the Summer Music School on June 23 and alumni recitals will take place on August 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31, and September 1. For details, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org/events.

HOSPICE FUNDRAISER

Save the date! East End Hospice will be hosting its biennial “Cocktail Party and Auction” at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Saturday, June 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For more information on the event, call Chrissy Michne at (631) 288-7080 or email her at cmichne@eeh.org.

Across the moat

BERNARD AND HUEY

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor will present a special advanced screening of the film “Bernard and Huey” on Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m. Written by Shelter Island resident Jules Feiffer and directed by Slamdance co-founder Dan Mirvish, “Bernard and Huey” is a timely comedy about two men behaving badly and the strong women who rein them in.

Freestyle Digital Media (and parent company Entertainment Studios) will be releasing the movie theatrically in June. The award-winning film has already screened in over 25 film festivals in five continents, recently winning Mr. Feiffer the “Best Screenplay” award at the Manchester Film Festival in England, and winning the “Best Film of the American Continent” prize at the Jaipur International Film Festival in India. Mr. Feiffer originally wrote the screenplay for the film in 1986, based on characters that he created in his cartoon strip dating back to 1957.

Mr. Feiffer and Mr. Mirvish spent three years tracking down the script, which was thought to have been lost. The film will be followed by a Q&A with Mr. Feiffer and Mr. Mirvish. General admission tickets are $15 and are on sale now at baystreet.org and at the box office at the theater on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.