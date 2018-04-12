What’s Happening: April 12, 2018

DAFFODIL DAYS

Spring is here, and so is the Garden Club of Shelter Island’s Daffodil Expo which will be held at the Shelter Island Library from Monday, April 16 through Saturday, April 21. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and the show is open to the public.

Come and see a selection of wild and wonderful daffodils, many of which have been American Daffodil Society show winners. Garden Club members and the public are encouraged to bring their own daffodils in for display.

Garden Club Youth Chair Carol Russell will present a colorful and educational presentation of daffodils grown on the Island.

Flowers in containers may be brought to the library circulation desk during library hours. Please be sure to attach your name, phone number and email to the container.

DOUBLE TIME

On Friday, April 13 at 3 p.m. the Shelter Island School PTSA and The Decency Campaign are sponsoring a Double Time workout program for parents/caregivers and kids. The 30-minute exercise session involves working with a ball and a partner for a little light cardio. The workout will be held in the school gym and all are welcome to attend. The cost is $5 and proceeds will benefit The Retreat, which provides services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault on the East End. For more information, contact Julie Kolmogorova Weisenberg at jedijuliesi@gmail.com.

AGING BACKWARDS

Laury Dowd is offering Essentrics, a low-impact, equipment-free exercise class for both men and women, at the Recreation Center at the American Legion. The workout is designed to improve posture, body toning and strengthening with no jumping and no sweating. Classes are $5 per session and offered Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. For more information call the Recreation Center at (631) 749-0309.

SEEDING THE FUTURE

Few things on Earth are as miraculous and vital as seeds, which have been worshipped and treasured since the dawn of humankind. On Thursday, April 19, the Shelter Island Library will screen a film by Taggart Siegel and John Betz titled “Seed: The Untold Story.” The documentary follows passionate seed keepers protecting our 12,000 year-old food legacy. In the last century, 94 percent of our seed varieties have disappeared. As biotech chemical companies control the majority of our seeds, farmers, scientists, lawyers, and indigenous seed keepers fight a David and Goliath battle to defend the future of our food. In a harrowing and heartening story, these reluctant heroes rekindle a lost connection to our most treasured resource and revive a culture connected to seeds. “Seed” features Vandana Shiva, Dr. Jane Goodall, Andrew Kimbrell, Winona Laduke and Raj Patel.

The screening begins at 7 p.m. and is being held in conjunction with the 6:30 p.m. opening of the Shelter Island Seed Library for the season. This is the third year that the Seed Library (a collaboration with Sylvester Manor Educational Farm) will be open. Come check out the collection and “borrow” seeds for free!

ANNUAL JOB FAIR

Calling all Island businesses! Shelter Island School will sponsor its 2018 Job Fair on Monday, April 23. The fair will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium and is a great opportunity to meet potential employees. The school will bring the students, you bring the applications.

Reserve a table by contacting Martha Tuthill at martha.tuthill@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, (631) 749-0302 extension 139 or Meghan Lang at meghan.lang@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, (631) 749-0302 extension 131.

GOLF AT THE GOAT

The early spring schedule has begun for golfers at the Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill. Each weekend through May 13, the club Pro Shop is staffed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for greens fees, cart rentals, driving range tokens, golf club rental and clothing and equipment. On weekdays through May 11, cart rentals are available at two time periods per day — 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m. This greatly reduces the time and salary commitments for staff during the early spring. It also allows members to meet and golf together during these times. There is no charge for greens fees for members. Non-members fees can be paid during the cart rental time periods. During off-hours, please use the Honor Box on the porch to pay for greens fees.

The Flying Goat restaurant and bar in the clubhouse is now open for business seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Make reservations at (631) 749-5404. Show your member card when you arrive to obtain a 10 percent discount.

GREAT DECISIONS RETURNS

The “Great Decisions” program at the Shelter Island Public Library is returning for 2018. The first of eight monthly sessions will be Thursday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. The topic will be “Waning of Pax Americana?”

The program continues monthly with the dates and discussion topics listed below. All sessions meet Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

June 14: Russia’s Foreign Policy

July 5: China’s Geopolitics

July 26: Media and Foreign Policy

August 16: Turkey: Partner in Crisis

September 6: U.S. Global Engagement and the Military

September 20: South Africa’s Fragile Democracy

October 11: Global Health Issues

Great Decisions handbooks are available for sale at the library for $25. For information contact Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org or (631) 749-0042 extension 107. To learn more about the discussion topics, visit greatdecisions.org.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will honor J.W. Piccozzi, Inc. at its first Business of the Year Awards Dinner on Friday, April 20 at Gardiners Bay Country Club. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and also celebrates the art of wine making on Long Island. Featured guest speakers will be Roman Roth, head wine maker at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, and Thomas Spotteck, assistant wine maker at Lenz Winery in Peconic. The cost of the dinner is $100 per person. For details visit shelterislandchamber.org.

STATE OF THE TOWN

The annual “State of the Town Luncheon” sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island [LWVSI], is Sunday, April 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at The Ram’s Head Inn. Town Supervisor Gary Gerth will update the community on key town issues and answer questions. Topics will include the status of legislative issues pending at the Town Board, including The Medical Center, Japanese Bridge, Reel Point and Short Term Rentals. Supervisor Gerth will also answer questions posed by those attending in a Q&A period following his remarks.

All Islanders are welcome. Tickets are $50 per person in advance ($55 at the door). There will be a cash bar, and a choice of prosciutto-wrapped chicken or a black sea bass entrée will be served. Reservations and selection of entrée are required by Monday, April 16 and should be sent with checks to LWVSI, PO. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. Details are available on the League’s web site, LWVshelterisland.org.

INTO PLEIN AIR

The fourth annual Plein Air Workshop at Smith-Taylor Cabin, Taylor’s Island, Coecles Harbor will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The workshop will be led by Linda J. Puls and is open to painters age 18+ in all mediums and skill level. The cost is $100 which includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. Proceeds will benefit the Taylor’s Island Foundation. For more details and a supply list, please contact Ms. Puls at (631) 749-0049 or seapulse@optonline.net.

ANNUAL MEETING

The Property Owners of Hay Beach Association hold their annual general meeting on Saturday, April 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Al Dickson, Shelter Island Town Board member, will speak on the topic of water quality, nitrogen and septic systems (including grant opportunities).

Refreshments will be served and all Hay Beach residents are welcome.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY EVENTS

The Shelter Island Historical Society hosts its annual Kentucky Derby Party at the Havens Barn on Saturday, May 5. The Farmers Market will be held Saturdays from May 26 to September 1, and the sixth annual Car Show is set for Saturday, June 30. To learn more, join the SIHS at shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

CITIZENS OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Lions Club’s 2018 Citizens of the Year are Anu and John Kaasik. For the last 12 years, the Kaasiks have organized, directed and produced the annual school play with a tireless dedication to Shelter Island’s youth. The couple will be honored with a dinner on Thursday, May 24 at The Pridwin Hotel.

Across the moat

MARCH FOR SCIENCE

A “March for Science” will take place along the Peconic riverfront in Riverhead on Saturday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is hosted by 2018 March for Science, Audubon New York and the North Fork Audubon Society. For details, visit the 2018 March for Science Riverhead Facebook page or call (631) 477-6456.

TAX MARCH 2018

On Sunday, April 15, a Tax March will be held in Riverhead from 2 to 4 p.m. beginning at Grangebel Park, 200 Howell Avenue. All are welcome to take part. The march is sponsored by Indivisible North Fork and TaxMarch.org.

ORGANIC LAWN CARE

The North Fork Audubon Society and North Fork Environmental Council host an organic lawn care workshop and “Plants for Birds” native plant presentation on Saturday, April 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Learn about organic fertilizer, compost, and tips to control weeds using natural methods and products, as well as ways to establish bird-friendly communities in your own backyard.

For details contact info@northforkaudubon.org or (631) 477-6456.