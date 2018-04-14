What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

William Marshall was the early bird again, correctly identifying the windmill on the estate on Nostrand Parkway (see below). Roger McKeon and Tom Speeches were right behind young William. Christopher Stone and Georgiana Ketcham commented on our website with the correct answer.

The estate boasts a Queen Anne-style mansion built in 1880 — the windmill sits atop a tower that is also a guest house. The flag pole on the 5-acre property is a mast from a boat skippered by Sir Thomas Lipton — of the tea fortune — in the 1930s.