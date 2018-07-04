What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

William Marshall, age six, was the early bird ID’ing the tractor behind Kilb’s Farmstand (see below) on Route 114 and Congdon Road. It was an easy one for William, who said, “I live down the street.”

Georgiana Ketcham wrote with the correct answer and Tom Speeches wrote that the tractor is a “Farmal.” He remembers Alfred Kilb as “one of the nicest guys on Shelter Island. He helped pull my ‘lot buggie’ out of the mud with that great tractor years ago.”

Lot buggies were old cars that Shelter Island kids, too young for a driver’s license, would fix up and drive on rough trails in big, empty lots.

“We would race around in those 1950s cars wildly and happily, something unheard of for the kids today,” Tom wrote. “We had a blast, and, yes, we all survived.”