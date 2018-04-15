Weekly Calendar: April 5 — April 15, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Tai Chi class, for senior citizens. 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. Meets Thursdays through April 26. (631) 749-1059.

Google expedition, a virtual reality adventure for school-age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Film and discussion, screening of the documentary “Defiant Requiem” about the artistic resistance of Jewish prisoners at Theresienstadt Camp during WWII. Holocaust survivor Marion Ein Lewin speaks after the film. 5:30 p.m., library lower level community room. For details call (631) 749-0042 or visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

Wii U, games for young adults. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “10 Movies at a Time: A 350-film journey through Hollywood and America 1930 to 1970.” Film historian John DiLeo leads a clip-laden tour of the golden age of movies. A book-signing follows the lecture. 7 p.m., library’s lower level community room. For details, go to shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion of “Hamlet” led by author Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New participants welcome. (631) 749-0042.

Timberdoodles and bogsuckers, springtime means breeding season for many animals. Carpool to the fields at sunset for a chance to see the normally timid woodcock engage in displays. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. To register, call (631) 749-4219.

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

Summer registration begins, for Shelter Island Town summer recreation programs. 9 a.m. Visit shelterisland.recdesk.com to s see programs and register, or call (631) 749-0309.

Book sale donations, drop off books in good condition at the book sale room in the library’s lower level. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Soccer clinic, for grades 1 through 6. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Fiske Field. Sponsored by Shelter Island Town and offered by Colonial Sports. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 31. $160 for 16 sessions. (631) 749-0309.

Shelter Island Book Club, discusses “The Snow Child” by Eowyn Ivey. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

Teen after school movie, “Thor: Ragnarok” (rated PG). 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

Arts and crafts, for grades K through 5 with Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. Meets monthly. (631) 749-0309.

Fun Friday: Anime Club, young adult fans watch and discuss favorite shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Poetry Project, presents “Friends of Frank … Frank O’Hara and the poets of the New York School.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

Book sale donations, drop off books in good condition at the book sale room in the library’s lower level. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beaded bracelet, an adult craft session with artist Carol O’Connor of Southampton. 11 a.m., library. $5 materials fee. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Sylvester Manor house concert, the band Cold Chocolate performs in the living room of the Manor house. Shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. $25. For tickets, visit sylvestermanor.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

March 30: TOWN BUILDINGS CLOSED

April 5: WQIPAB meeting, 6 p.m.

April 7: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, 10 a.m., Village Hall

April 9: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

April 9: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

April 10: Taylor’s Island Committee meeting, 9 a.m.

April 10: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

April 10: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

April 13: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 14: Village of Dering Harbor, budget hearing, 10:30 a.m., Village Hall

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (6eaaster) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.