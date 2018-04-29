Weekly Calendar: April 19 — April 29, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

Daffodil exhibit, hosted by the Garden Club of Shelter Island. On view at Shelter Island Library through April 28. Bring your own daffodils in a water-filled jar for identification by Garden Club members.

Out to Lunch Bunch, monthly Recreation Department-sponsored lunch trip for adults ages 60 plus to Rowdy Hall in East Hampton. Meet at Youth Center at 11:30 a.m. for transportation by van. $6 for residents, $7 for non-residents, plus the cost of self-selected lunch. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Strawbees adventures, for school-age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Film screening, documentary “Seed: The Untold Story,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Seed Library opens for the season at 6:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

Wii U, games for young adults. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Spring treats, for grades K through 5 with Bethany Ortmann. 2:45 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Business of the Year awards dinner, honoring J.W. Picozzi, Inc. and celebrating the art of winemaking on Long Island. 6 to 9 p.m., Gardiners Bay Country Club. Guest speakers winemakers Roman Roth of Wölffer Estate Vineyard and Thomas Spotteck of Lenz Winery. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Tickets $100. shelterislandchamber.org.

Friday Night Dialogues, “From the Blitz to Broadway, Behind the Makeup” with Mollie Numark who discusses her memorable life as a performer in England and New York during and after World War II. Journalist Gary Paul Gates lead the discussion. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

Goat Hill, Shelter Island Country Club open for golf on weekends. Pro shop is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (631) 749-0416.

Earth Day at Mashomack, exploration of special places at the Preserve with a hands-on project to protect the land and waters. 10 a.m. to noon. Mashomack Preserve. Register at (631) 749-4219.

Afternoon movie, Disney’s “Coco” screened for families. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, Perlman Music Program’s Stires-Stark Series presents alum violist Cong Wu in performance at the Clark Arts Center. 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-artist reception. Tickets are $25, free for 18 and under. Call (212) 877-5045 or email info@perlmanmusicprogram.org for more information.

Piano virtuoso, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Drew Petersen in concert. 8 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Meet-the-artist reception follows. Admission is free, but goodwill offering appreciated. For details, visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts.

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

Annual State of the Town Luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn. Town Supervisor Gary Gerth will give an update on key town issues and answer questions. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island. All are welcome.

Works in Progress, Perlman Music Program students present a free concert of classical masterworks. 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Virtuoso Society members may reserve seats, but for all others seating is first-come, first-served. For more information, call (212) 877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MONDAY, APRIL 23

Lego Club, an after-school activity for children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

2018 Job Fair, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gymnasium. To reserve a table, contact Martha Tuthill at martha.tuthill@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, (631) 749-0302 extension 139.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

Pretzel birdfeeders, school-age children celebrate spring by making a unique bird feeder. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook Club, discusses Sunday brunch. Bring recipes to share. 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

Fun Friday: Anime Club, young adult fans meet to watch and discuss favorite shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

Author talk, Jeffrey Sussman discusses boxing greats and reads from his books, “Max Baer and Barney Ross: Jewish Heroes of Boxing,” and “Rocky Graziano: Fists, Fame and Fortune.” Noon, library. (631) 749-0042.

Annual meeting, of the Property Owners of Hay Beach Association. Shelter Island Town Board member Al Dickson speaks on water quality and septic systems, including grant opportunities for upgrades. 2 to 4 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Refreshments served. All Hay Beach Association members welcome.

Spring Sale, in the book sale room, library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

Birding for beginners, learn the basics of birding. 8 to 10 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. To register, call (631) 749-4219.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

April 19: WQIPAB meeting, 6 p.m.

April 24: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

April 25: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

April 23: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse.

April 25: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

April 26: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.