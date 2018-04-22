Weekly Calendar: April 12 — April 22, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

Teen after school movie, “Thor: Ragnarok” (rated PG). 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

Arts and crafts, for grades K through 5 with Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. Meets monthly. (631) 749-0309.

Fun Friday: Anime Club, young adult fans watch and discuss favorite shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Double Time,” a 30-minute light cardio workout for parents/caregivers and kids. 3 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. $5 fee benefits The Retreat. Sponsored by the Shelter Island School PTSA and The Decency Campaign. All are welcome. For details call Julie Kolmogorova Weisenberg at jedijuliesi@gmail.com.

Shelter Island Poetry Project, presents “Friends of Frank … Frank O’Hara and the poets of the New York School.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

Goat Hill, open for early spring golfing. Pro-Shop open weekends 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and weekday for cart rentals from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m. For details call the Shelter Island Country Club at (631) 749-0416.

Book sale donations, drop off books in good condition at the book sale room in the library’s lower level. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beaded bracelet, an adult craft session with artist Carol O’Connor of Southampton. 11 a.m., library. $5. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Sylvester Manor house concert, the band Cold Chocolate performs in the living room of the Manor house. Shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. $25. For tickets, visit sylvestermanor.org.

MONDAY, APRIL 16

Daffodil Expo, featuring a selection of Island daffodils, many of which have been American Daffodil Society show winners on view at the Shelter Island Library. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through April 21. Sponsored by the Garden Club of Shelter Island. The public is encouraged to bring their own daffodils in for display.

Duct Tape Club, young adults get crafty with duct tape. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Mystery Book Club, discusses “The Crow Trap” by Ann Cleeves. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

Film screening, “Amelie,” a 2001 French film starring Audrey Tautou directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Noon, library. (631) 749-0042.

Snacks and coloring, for school-age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

Silver Circle Trip, to visit the Parrish Art Museum in Southampton. Leaves Senior Activity Center at 8:45 a.m. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

Out to Lunch Bunch, monthly Recreation Department-sponsored lunch trip for adults ages 60 plus to Rowdy Hall in East Hampton. Meet at Youth Center at 11:30 a.m. for transportation by van. $6 for residents, $7 for non-residents, plus the cost of self-selected lunch. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Strawbees adventures, for school-age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Film screening, documentary “Seed: The Untold Story” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Seed Library opens for the season at 6:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

Wii U, games for young adults. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Spring treats, for grades K through 5 with Bethany Ortmann. 2:45 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Business of the Year awards dinner, honoring J.W. Picozzi, Inc. and celebrating the art of winemaking on Long Island. 6 to 9 p.m., Gardiners Bay Country Club. Guest speakers winemakers Roman Roth of Wölffer Estate Vineyard and Thomas Spotteck of Lenz Winery. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Tickets $100. shelterislandchamber.org.

“From the Blitz to Broadway, Behind the Makeup,” Mollie Numark discusses her memorable life as a performer in England and New York during and after World War II. Journalist Gary Paul Gates lead the discussion. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

Earth Day at Mashomack, combine exploration of a few special places at the Preserve with a hands-on project to help protect the land and waters. 10 a.m. to noon. Mashomack Preserve. To register, call (631) 749-4219.

Afternoon movie, Disney’s “Coco” screened for families. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, Perlman Music Program’s Stires-Stark series presents alum violist Cong Wu in performance at the Clark Arts Center. 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-artist reception. Tickets $25; free for 18 and under. Call (212) 877-5045 or email info@perlmanmusicprogram.org for more information.

Piano virtuoso, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Drew Petersen in concert. 8 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Meet-the-artist reception follows. Admission free, but goodwill offering appreciated. For details, visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts.

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

Annual State of the Town Luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn. Town Supervisor Gary Gerth will give an update on key town issues and answer questions. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island. All are welcome.

Works in Progress, Perlman Music Program students present a free concert of classical masterworks. 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Virtuoso Society members may reserve seats, but for all others seating is first-come, first-served. For more information, call (212) 877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

April 13: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 14: Village of Dering Harbor, budget hearing, 10:30 a.m., Village Hall

April 16: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

April 17: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

April 18: School Board, budget adoption, 6 p.m., school conference room

April 18: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

April 19: WQIPAB meeting, 6 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.