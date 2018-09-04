This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

President Lyndon Johnson signed the 1968 Civil Rights Act, also known as the Fair Housing Act, to guarantee equal housing opportunities to all.

An American military test of a deadly nerve gas in Skull Valley, Utah, killed thousands of sheep that were downwind from where the test was conducted.

The Houston Astros beat the New York Mets 1-0 in 24 innings.

“In the Heat of the Night” won Best Picture Award at the 40th Academy Awards while its star, Rod Steiger, took home the Best Actor Award and Katherine Hepburn won Best Actress for “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

American Bob Goalby won the 32nd Masters Gold Tournament by one stroke. It was his only major championship win.

And on Shelter Island . . .

50 YEARS AGO

House numbering system suggested

It was 50 years ago that the Town Board began discussing the efficacy of instituting a numbering system for houses on the Island. The system, developed in rural upstate New York and adopted by Southold, was proving satisfactory, then Supervisor Evans Griffing said.

“Numbering homes and businesses would greatly aid police and fire companies in the event of emergencies, Mr. Griffing said.

POSTSCRIPT: Islanders still resist many changes that have been brought about in other East End communities, but the issue of safety would win the day, although Shelter Island and Southold still have a couple of issues pending with same named streets in different parts of the community.

On the Island, an emergency call for a Shore Road fire could send help to either Dering Harbor or Shore Road that overlooks Crescent Beach.

30 YEARS AGO

Judge okays Crab Creek home septic system

State Supreme Court Judge Paul D’Amaro in the spring of 1988 sustained a Suffolk County Department of Health Services decision allowing a couple from Staten Island to place a septic system on their Crab Creek property 85 feet from a neighbor’s well, instead of the required 100 feet.

The lawsuit was filed in an Article 78 appeal of the Health Department’s ruling by the couple’s neighbors. The case had been pending for four years before the court decision was rendered.



POSTSCRIPT: The current push from both Suffolk County and Shelter Island to provide grant money to help more residents purchase the nitrogen-reducing systems could face difficulties in some areas where small lots don’t allow for a 100-foot space between a septic system and well serving the homeowner or a neighbor’s well.

The issue has been discussed at Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Board meetings and by other boards with an eye to suggesting that to install a new septic system, it might have to be worked out between neighbors to share a new septic system that could serve both lots without impinging on the well locations of either of the lot owners.

It has generally been accepted that getting the Department of Health to reverse its rules is next to impossible. But this look back at a case where the Health Department allowed an 85-foot space between a well and septic system could provide precedence for some upcoming installations.

20 YEARS AGO

Budget proposal would increase taxes less than 1 percent

The Board of Education in 1998 was looking at a budget of $4.9 million that would raise taxes by 0.95 percent. Then Superintendent of Schools Lydia Axelrod noted that during the previous four years, taxes were lowered one year and kept stable the other three.

“We’ve been able to upgrade programs without raising taxes significantly,” she said.

This relatively small increase in school spending was on the table years before the state would impose a 2 percent cap on tax increases.

POSTSCRIPT: This year’s proposed budget is coming in at $11.7 million but doesn’t pierce the state tax cap.

10 YEARS AGO

11 petitions for school board seats, so far

With five open seats, there were already 11 people who picked up petitions to seek election to the Board of Education at this time in 2008. Candidates that year had until April 21 to get at least 25 valid signatures on their petitions to be listed on the ballot in May.

The requirements for candidates were that they be town residents for at least a year, be registered to vote, not reside with a member of the board and not be an employee of the school district.

Three of the 11 were current Board of Education members meaning that at least two of the newcomers would win their bid for seats in May. The board had five members at the time.

POSTSCRIPT: Today’s Board of Education has seven members and both incumbents whose terms end this year — Susan Binder and Kathleen Lynch — are running for re-election. Anyone seeking a board seat has until 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 16 to submit a petition bearing at least 25 valid signatures.

j.lane@sireporter.com