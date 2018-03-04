Weather Service: Rain this afternoon into tonight for Shelter Island

April might be the cruelest month not just because it mixes memory with desire, as the poet says, but because the weather is so fickle.

After yesterday’s morning snowstorm that morphed into a bright spring afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a mix of sun and clouds this morning and rain moving in after 1 p.m.

The high temperature will be 43 degrees, according to the NWS, with a southeast wind at about 8 to 13 mph, making the temperature feel more like 35.

It will rain tonight, according to the NWS, before slipping into drizzle and fog with the temperature rising to 47 degrees and winds out of the southwest at 7 to 13 mph.