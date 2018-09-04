Weather Service: Bright and brisk Monday for Shelter Island

Winter temperatures continue to linger, but the beginning of the work week will be a bright, spring day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures will peak at 43 degrees, but a northwest wind between 7 and 9 mph will make it feel more like 25 to 35 degrees.

Tonight, clouds move in behind a southwest wind at 5 to 7 mph and the low temperature will be about 36 degrees, according the NWS.

And speaking of winter lingering, after 4 a.m. the NWS is forecasting a chance of snow, but with little or no accumulation.