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Weather Service: Bright and brisk Monday for Shelter Island

By Reporter Staff

MARTIN BURKE PHOTO Daybreak over Dering Harbor Monday.
MARTIN BURKE PHOTO Daybreak Monday over Dering Harbor.

Winter temperatures continue to linger, but the beginning of the work week will be a bright, spring day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures will peak at 43 degrees, but a northwest wind between 7 and 9 mph will make it feel more like 25 to 35 degrees.

Tonight, clouds move in behind a southwest wind at 5 to 7 mph and the low temperature will be about 36 degrees, according the NWS.

And speaking of winter lingering, after 4 a.m. the NWS is forecasting a chance of snow, but with little or no accumulation.