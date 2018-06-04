Vendors Wanted for Art Show and Craft Fair

The 55th Annual Art Show & Craft Fair, sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday, August 25 on the grounds of the Shelter Island School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The chamber is putting the word out now for vendors interested in taking part in the show, which features handcrafted goods produced by approximately 100 fine artists and craftspeople, many of whom have been with the show for more than 40 years. In order to participate, vendors must be artists or craftspeople who design, produce and sell their own items. Photographs are required showing the artist/craftsperson in their workshop or studio to be eligible.

As in previous years, the show will also feature a section offering Shelter Island memorabilia such as the Garden Club of Shelter Island’s annual Christmas ornament, the Shelter Island Historical Society’s books and artwork, and various Shelter Island logo apparel items. This is the only section that is not handcrafted.

A raffle featuring a collection of the artist/craftsperson’s handmade items in support of the Shelter Island High School Scholarship Fund will take place at 3:30 p.m.

There is no entrance fee to the event, and parking for attendees and vendors is ample and free. For event details, visit shelterislandchamber.org. For additional information or to purchase a vendor space, contact Janalyn Travis-Messer at (631) 374-9745, or janalyntravismesser@gmail.com.