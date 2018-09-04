The young and the wise

Our photographer found these youngsters (above) staring out at him this morning.

According to the National Audobon Society, Great Horned Owls are found “almost throughout North America and much of South America … Aggressive and powerful in its hunting (sometimes known by nicknames such as “tiger owl”), it takes prey as varied as rabbits, hawks, snakes, and even skunks, and will even attack porcupines, often with fatal results for both prey and predator. Great Horned Owls begin nesting very early in the north, and their deep hoots may be heard rolling across the forest on mid-winter nights.”