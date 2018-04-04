Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Joan Belaval

Joan Belaval died on January 23, 2018.

She was born on November 30, 1929 and lived in Ridgewood, New York where she taught Sunday School at her local Lutheran Church.

Joan graduated from secretarial school and worked for Mack Trucks, Inc. for several years.

She then embarked on a career with Consolidated Natural Gas Company for 40 years where she was an office manager and became the long-time private secretary to the chief financial officer.

Upon retirement, Joan was a member of the quilting group on Shelter Island and served two terms as president of SISCA. As a Shelter Island Presbyterian Church parishioner she was chosen for the Volunteer of the Year award.

Joan’s many friends remember her good heart and that she sincerely loved people. She is especially missed at the Dinner Bell, where she liked volunteering,

She enjoyed Shelter Island, her friends said, and always told people she was so glad she retired here.