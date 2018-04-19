Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Valentin A. Iglopas of the Bronx was ticketed on April 10 for operating a motor vehicle while on a mobile phone driving on West Neck Road.

Carlos E. Rodriguez Gomez of Takoma Park, Maryland was ticketed on April 13 on North Ferry Road for speeding 55 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone.

Maria E. Diorio of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on April 15 and ticketed for driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

Jose N. Gomez-Sandoval of Shelter Island was driving on New York Avenue on April 15 and ticketed for turning without using a signal and for unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

James Barber of Mastic was ticketed on April 16 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and speeding 40-mph in a 30-mph zone while driving on North Ferry Road.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement and radar enforcement in the Center on April 10, no violations were observed.

The next day, distracted driving enforcement in the Heights resulted in one verbal warning and radar enforcement in the Center was conducted with no observed violations.

On the same day, a police officer conducted community outreach by having lunch with a student and a caller reported smelling marijuana coming from a pickup truck in the Center. Upon arrival, the responding officer was unable to locate the truck.

On April 12 police found no violations while conducting distracted driving enforcement in the Heights and investigated open doors at residences in Silver Beach and in the Center. They found no signs of criminal activity at either location.

The next day an officer found no violation while conducting radar enforcement in West Neck and assisted in rerouting backed up North Ferry traffic.

Later that day an officer on patrol observed an open garage door in Silver Beach. The officer located the owner who said her son must have left it open when he left.

On the same day police returned a lost wallet turned into North Ferry to its owner and received a call from a person who had been confronted by a Ram Island resident while he took photos of an osprey nest.

Also on April 13, a Center caller reported hearing loud bangs on the window of her front door. Upon arrival police saw youth in the area who denied pounding on the door.

On April 14 police responded to three animal incidents including a small dog on the loose in West Neck that was gone upon arrival, and two dogs at large returned to their owners in Shorewood and the Center.

The same day police were dispatched to a Silver Beach boat fire with people on board without personal flotation devices. Upon arrival the passengers were off the vessel, Shelter Island Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire and the Coast Guard was notified.

Later that day a caller from Silver Beach reported two dirt bikes riding on vacant land. Responding officers searched the area with no results.

On April 15 in the Center police conducted distracted driving and radar enforcement and issued one verbal warning for speeding.

On the same day an officer on patrol in the Center noticed an open door of an office with the interior lights on. The officer searched the area, found no criminal activity, secured the door and contacted the owner.

That evening, a Shorewood caller said she heard ringing inside her residence. Upon arrival police determined the noise was from a faulty doorbell, disconnected it and told the owner to call her electrician in the morning.

On April 16 police responded to a call from Silver Beach reporting that a 27-foot sailboat had broken from its mooring and was crashing against a dock at East Brander Parkway. The vessel was secured and the owner was notified.

On the same day police assisted a Center caller who was locked out of her house gain entry and checked on the well being of a resident who a caller was unable to contact for four days. The resident was located and said he was doing well and would contact the caller.

Later that day police notified PSEG of a downed wire blocking an east bound lane in the Center and a tree limb pulling a wire down in West Neck.

AIDED CASES

On April 15 Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services transported a caller to Southampton Hospital for evaluation.