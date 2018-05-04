Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Sean Daley of Shelter Island was arrested on March 22. After an investigation into a domestic dispute, Mr. Daley was arrested for harassment in the 2nd degree. He was then arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and other household members.

On March 28, Thomas J. Young and Peter M. Gottschall, both of Shelter Island, were arrested for harassment in the 2nd degree. They were arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court where they were released on their own recognizance.

SUMMONSES

Daniel Fanuele of Islip Terrace was stopped on March 29 on North Ferry Road and ticketed for driving while using a mobile phone.

Robert M. Marcello of Shelter Island was issued a town summons on March 30 for an unauthorized open burn.

OTHER REPORTS

On March 27 police returned a New York State license plate to its owner and responded to an alarm activation in South Ferry Hills. The owner stated the he never uses the alarm and forgot it was on upon entering.

On March 27 and 28 police assisted callers with help gaining entry into their locked vehicles.

A caller from Ram Island reported that workers in the area were making noise for a prolonged period of time on March 28.

On the same day, police gave D. A. R. E. lessons to 5th and 7th grades at Shelter Island School. They also received a call stating that the caller found a sick fox in Silver Beach. The caller transported the fox to receive medical attention.

On March 29 in West Neck police conducted radar enforcement on St. Mary’s Road. One verbal warning was issued.

On the same day, a Silver Beach caller reported an unknown person had rung his doorbell, walked to the back yard and took a photo of his house. Police came to the property and did not find a vehicle or the visitor.

On March 30, a caller from Hay Beach said an unidentified person was taking photos of homes in the area. Police responded and upon locating the person, learned that the person works for Sprint and was taking photos of telephone poles to improve service on the Island.

Police stopped a driver in South Ferry Hills on March 30 for improper use of a turn signal; no ticket was issued.

Also on March 30, a caller asked police to check on the well being of an Island resident. Police responded and checked on the person who told them they were O.K. but did not want visitors. No problems were found.

An alarm at a Dering Harbor residence was activated on April 1 and twice on April 2. Police responded and found no sign of criminal activity. After the third time the caretaker was advised to put the alarm on test mode until it could be repaired.

On April 1 police stopped a driver on North Ferry Road for driving with an obstructed view and issued a verbal warning.

Police issued a verbal warning on April 2 to a driver for failure to maintain their lane in South Ferry Hills.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement on March 30 and 31, and on April 1 in the Center. No violations were observed.

On April 2, a Center caller reported receiving calls from PSEG saying her electricity would be shut off in one hour if she didn’t pay them money. She contacted the company and verified that her account was up to date and determined that the call was a scam.

On the same day a Center caller reported hearing that a fire extinguisher inspector would be visiting the Island. The caller was concerned it was a scam due to recent news stories. Police advised the caller that inspectors must provide proper identification and proof of licensing through Suffolk County. Fire Marshall Arthur Bloom was advised of the incident and planned to follow up.

Shelter Island Highway Department, the Heights Property Owners Corporation and Dering Harbor Village were all notified of icy road conditions on April 2.

On the same day, police and Animal Control Officer Beau Payne responded to a call reporting animal remains in Harbor View and a West Neck caller reported receiving phone calls from a company posing as PSEG who tried to collect money through prepaid cards.

AIDED CASES

On March 29 police responded to two calls resulting in two people being transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS). They also responded to another call with SIEMS on the scene, however the caller refused medical attention. Medical control gave permission to not transport the caller to a hospital.