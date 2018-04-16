PreK and kindergarten registration is this week

If your child is entering Shelter Island School as either a pre-kindergarten or kindergarten student in September, registration will take place at the school’s health office Tuesday and Thursday, April 24 and 26, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

School officials rescheduled registration from this week.

Parents of children who will be 4 years old on or before December 1 for pre-kindergarten, or 5 years old before December 1 for kindergarten, need to register their children.

Bring a birth certificate and proof of Shelter Island residency along with the child’s immunization record.

For additional information, call Mary Kanarvogel at 631 749 0302 ext. 129 or email her at mary.kanarvogel@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.