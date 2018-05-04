North Ferry line from Greenport faces delays

A combination of factors have North Ferry lines from Greenport backed up with more than an hours wait to board this morning.

Southampton Police reported a fatal accident on County Road 39 involving a truck driver who stopped to make a delivery and was struck by a hit-and-run driver, according to Lieutenant Susan Ralph.

That forced a number of drivers to opt for access to the South Fork by using North and South ferries.

In addition, North Ferry has one large boat out for service, Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis confirmed. Coupled with that is the usual heavier volume of trucks going to both Shelter Island and South Fork communities as businesses and residences are being prepared by their owners for the summer season.

“It’s that time of year,” Ms. Lagudis said.

Before 8 a.m. the ferry line in Greenport was backed up along Wiggins Street to beyond Fifth Street and by 9 a.m. it was backed up on Wiggins to Eighth Street.

j.lane@sireporter.com