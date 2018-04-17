Making music with Drums Alive

Like music? It turns out a spackle bucket, a big blue ball and a set of sticks is all you need.

Drums Alive is a program that was brought into the Shelter Island School District last year by physical education teacher Taylor Kelly, and, according to physical education teacher Brian Becker, so far the elementary students have been enjoying it. It is a new program that is being introduced into physical education programs around the United States and it promotes physical activity, rhythm and dance, and cardiovascular endurance.

“In our classes we focus on following the beats of the music, following the lead of the teacher or student and creating our own routines designed by both the teachers and students,” said Mr. Becker.

Drums Alive was founded in Germany by a woman named Carrie Ekins who began drumming on boxes after suffering a hip injury. She quickly found that drumming made her feel better, both physically and mentally.

While the students of Shelter Island School seem to enjoy it, it’s not just children who benefit from the program. Drums Alive is also said to help senior citizens and patients with who have suffered from a stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease and other life-altering conditions.