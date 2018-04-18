JV softball team takes two of three on the road

The Shelter Island junior varsity softball team faced freezing weather and their cross-bay rivals, Greenport/Southold.

But they were ready to play, led by pitcher Sarah Lewis who went to work striking out seven of the first nine batters she faced. Emily Strauss demonstrated her power, hitting a home run, and Phoebe Starzee, Lewis and Caitlin Binder all got base hits.

Bianca Evangelista took a break from catching to play first base for two innings and Lauren Gurney played first as well, and tried out her new bat with a nice single.

Dayla Reyes made her first appearance on the mound for a solid performance with a strike out and no walks for nine batters. Dayla made a nice throw to catcher Bella Springer who put a great tag on the runner to get an out at home.

Lydia Shephard made a nice catch to get an out and the Indians challenged their opponent with some nice bunts.

Result: The Indians came up winners.

The team traveled to Babylon on Friday, April 13 and didn’t have much luck.

After a long bus ride the Indians were a bit lethargic in their fielding. Gurney was focused and strong on the pitcher’s mound notching seven strikeouts through six innings. She also had two singles to round out a strong game. Katie Doyle started her first game playing third base and reached base with two singles and a walk as well as catching a high fly ball.

Dayla and Valeria Reyes, Springer and Emma Martinez were on the ball in the batter’s box with singles. Evangelista was strong in the catcher position keeping the stolen bases to a minimum.

The Indians threatened, twice loading the bases, but only managed to cash 2 runs against Babylon’s 13.

The following day, the team was back on the road to Hampton Bays. The weather actually cooperated for a change. The sun was shining and it was warm as the Indians took the field. With a shuffled lineup in the outfield and infield, the Indians were much more energetic and ready to play.

Gurney started the game humming fast balls, striking out six batters in three innings. Lewis came on in relief after a college trip that had her on the 8 a.m. cross-Sound ferry that morning and another ferry to Hampton Bays, but the dedicated senior made the game and pitched well with four strike outs and two throw outs to first base in two innings.

The Indians were aggressive at the plate and running the bases with numerous base hits and stolen bases. Binder, playing third base, kept the pressure cooking on offense with help from shortstop Starzee, who singled twice and walked twice. Angelina Rice, Dayla and Valeria were constantly moving in the outfield to back up infield plays.

After five innings the Indians came out on the winning side with a final score of 20-2.