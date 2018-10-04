Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the March 26 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Marco V. Bravo-Vanegas received a court date for a trial on May 5, 2018 after being ticketed for driving without a license.

Scott A. Gonzales of Greenport was fined $32 plus a $93 state surcharge for distracted driving with a device.

Aleksandr O. Malayev of Simsbury, Connecticut was fined $107 and $93 for speeding 45 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone.

William M. Meer of North Bellmore was fined $75 and $25 for a stop sign violation.

Geoffery R. Wells of Riverhead fined $75 and $25 for a stop sign violation. A charge of imprudent speed was covered under the plea.

Otto E. Zeth of Greenport was fined $107 and $93 for unlicensed driving.

Matthew G. Morenzi of New York City was deemed a scofflaw by the court for failure to appear on a charge of vehicle equipment violation.

Peter D. Petracca of Greenport was also deemed a scofflaw by the court for failure to appear, and on a charge of vehicle equipment violation.

Seventeen cases were adjourned to later dates on the court’s calendar, 16 at the request of the defendants or their attorney and one at the request of the court.