Joseph Venth and Jennifer Card are wed

Jennifer Card of Shelter Island and Joseph Venth of Medford were married on March 11, 2018 on Shelter Island.

The bride is the daughter of Marge Card and the late Jay Card Sr.

Jennifer is a resident of Shelter Island and also grew up on the Island. She works for the North Ferry and is in the process of getting her captain’s license and hopes to be trained this summer.

The groom is the son of George and the late Ann Venth. He has worked for Geneserve in Plainview for the past 13 years and is vice president of the Antique Power Association in Riverhead. He has two adult daughters.

The bride is the mother of two young daughters and a teenage son who will be living with the couple.

The couple is in the process of buying a home in Riverhead and will reside there at the end of the school year.