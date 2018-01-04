Island Artist: ‘The 7th Circle’

East End Arts Council and the Southampton Cultural Center are hosting “The 7th Circle,” a powerful exhibition featuring work by three social and environmental artists who are addressing human impact on the planet and its inhabitants.

The artists include Shelter Island painter Janet Culbertson who uses iridescent pigments and oils to represent worldwide toxic landscapes and the destruction of the planet at the hands of humankind. Also featured in the show is work by Croatian American artist Anna Jurinich who was inspired by her own journey to the U.S. to create intricately detailed paintings that explore the effects of war and the struggles of refugees and women. The third artist, Argentinian American Paula Ocampo, creates bold art that explores fear and the criminal justice system.

The exhibit runs March 31 through April 30 at the Southampton Cultural Center (25 Pond Lane, Southampton) and opens with a reception on Saturday, April 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. The show questions the impact of the violence humans have inflicted upon themselves and their home and asks viewers, “What have we done? Have we created a seventh circle of hell which once seemed only the subject of tragic myth?”

Join the conversation and find inspiration at this powerful exhibit. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.