Heavy snow blankets Shelter Island

Heavy snow is falling on the Shelter Island this morning, making the commute a difficult one.

A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS) is in effect until 2 p.m. and the forecast is 3 to 5 inches of snow.

A band of heavy snow is expected to reach the area around 8 a.m., according to the NWS causing the snow to fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour through 10 a.m..

Roads are slick and visibilities reduced.

No closures were reported. Shelter Island School is on spring break.

Snow will fall mainly before noon, according to the NWS. Temperatures will rise to around 40 degrees Monday afternoon.