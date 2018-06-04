Dock plan changes examined for luxury development

Developer Richard Hogan, who is creating a residential community on land overlooking Coecles Harbor previously owned by the Passionist Fathers, has been meticulous in submitting changes to his plans to several town committees.

But one change submitted this week to the Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC) opened a can of worms.

Called “Pandion Landing,” the luxury development is slated to rise where St. Gabriel’s Retreat Center once stood. Mr. Hogan purchased the 25-acre site from the religious order in April 2015 for $15.1 million.

The WMAC previously approved a community dock to serve homeowners in the five-lot development, but also allowed for the possibility that residents of two lots can have their own docks.

The possibility of a dock serving a lot near Burns Road concerned WMAC members at their Monday night meeting because they want assurance that the dock would not interfere with people gaining access to the harbor from a town landing and a mooring field in that area.

The issue was raised by a neighbor concerned that plans for placement of that dock would obstruct his view of the water, according to WMAC Chairman John Needham. There was a time, Mr. Needham countered, when looking out at a dock was considered a nice view.

Nonetheless, as he and others examined the placement, they determined that the dock should be moved nearer to the southern end of lot one to ensure it wouldn’t interfere with the town landing and mooring field.