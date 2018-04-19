Cops report stolen jewelry, including watch, as clues in homicide case
The Shelter Island Police and Suffolk County Police departments released new information Thursday morning on the homicide case that victimized an 87-year-old resident at his Silver Beach home last month.
The police reported that jewelry, including a Lucien Piccard Seashark watch, pictured above, was stolen from the Oak Tree Lane residence.
Reverend Canon Paul Wancura, discovered March 19 bound by the hands and lying between a bed and a wall, was in Stony Brook University Hospital until Monday, when he died of his wounds suffered during the brutal attack.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 award for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
Anyone with information can also call the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600. Police say all calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.