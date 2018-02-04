Cold Chocolate will heat up Sylvester Manor

Cold Chocolate is a high-energy Americana trio from Boston that fuses bluegrass, folk, swing and rock to create a unique sound that has gained some serious traction in the northeast. On Saturday, April 14, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm proudly presents Cold Chocolate in concert at the Manor House Music Room for two shows at 6 and 8 p.m.

Cold Chocolate’s guitarist/songwriter Ethan Robbins got an early start with music, picking up the violin at age four. Influenced by The Band, Bob Dylan, John Hartford, Hank Williams and the Grateful Dead, he developed his own style incorporating these rootsy sounds into his original material.

At Oberlin College in Ohio, he met upright bassist Kirsten Lamb and Cold Chocolate was born. Proficient at several instruments by age 14, Ms. Lamb zeroed in on the double bass, eventually graduating from the Oberlin Conservatory and then gaining a masters degree from the New England Conservatory. Her driving rhythm and vocal range are at the foundation of the Cold Chocolate sound. Percussionist Ariel Bernstein joined the band in 2011, completing the ensemble. Mr. Bernstein earned a bachelor’s degree in percussion for performance from SUNY Geneseo, and brings to the group a light and tasteful groove that fills out the sound and heightens Cold Chocolate’s live energy.

Since their formation in 2011 the band has produced three albums and toured up and down the East Coast. This performance is the second in Sylvester Manor’s 2018 concert series, and the first of two shows this spring to take place in the intimate Manor House Music Room. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly suggested. Tickets are $25 at sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.