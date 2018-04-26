Shelter Island Chamber celebrates the Piccozzis

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce honored J.W. Piccozzi, Inc. at its first Business of the Year Awards Dinner on April 20 at Gardiners Bay Country Club. In addition to paying tribute to the Piccozzi family, the event celebrated the art of wine making on Long Island.
Easter weekend gathering at Shelter Island History MuseumCalling all volunteers for Shelter Island Cleanup: May 3 event to clear roadsides and beachesShelter Island Egg Hunt, a highlight of Easter weekend for family funGimme Shelter: Easter connections, April 20, 2025Easter, Passover reflections: Faith leaders on messages to congregations and the communityAdditional Boater Safety Classes: May and June sessions on Shelter IslandWhat is that? April 19, 2025Honors for Shelter Island’s ownShelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 17, 2025Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Hope, patience, confidence Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: April 17, 2025Shelter Island Reporter Community calendar: April 17, 2025Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 16, 2025Zeldin lays out Trump’s environmental priorities: No to wind power, industries should ‘self-police’Community Housing Board seeking accessory dwelling applicants: Last chance to qualify for 1st funding round