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Around the Island

Where in the World? Your friends and neighbors on the go!

By Reporter Staff

COURTESY PHOTO | Wish you were here! While the rest of were up north battling what seemed to be a never ending series of late winter storms, a group of Shelter Islanders enjoyed themselves with a recent (and warm) reunion in sunny Florida. Here’s a picture of the group on March 1, 2018 holding a copy of the February 18 Reporter. From left, (standing): Charlie Gulluscio, Bob Duffey, Paula Halsey, Sara Duffey, Skip Tuttle, Jean Dickerson, Carol Hallman, Beverley Shlala, Melva McLaughlin, T. Shlala, Jane Fowler, Judy Sherman, Herb Sherman, Jackie Tuttle, Sylvester Hudson, Donna Hudson, Susanne, Towny Montant, Joan Caputo, Marion and Dave Dennis. From left (kneeling): Doug Halsey, Bob Smith, Maurice Tuttle, Bill Clark, Bob and Joann Gulluscio, and Frank Caputo. Behind the cameras: Dale Clark, Flo Hosp and Marj Smith.
COURTESY PHOTO |  While the rest of us were up north battling what seemed to be a never ending series of late winter storms, a group of Shelter Islanders enjoyed themselves with a recent (and warm) reunion in sunny Florida. Here’s a picture of the group on March 1, 2018 holding a copy of the February 18 Reporter.
From left, (standing): Charlie Gulluscio, Bob Duffey, Paula Halsey, Sara Duffey, Skip Tuttle, Jean Dickerson, Carol Hallman, Beverley Shlala, Melva McLaughlin, T. Shlala, Jane Fowler, Judy Sherman, Herb Sherman, Jackie Tuttle, Sylvester Hudson, Donna Hudson, Susanne, Towny Montant, Joan Caputo, Marion and Dave Dennis.
From left (kneeling): Doug Halsey, Bob Smith, Maurice Tuttle, Bill Clark, Bob and Joann Gulluscio, and Frank Caputo.
Behind the cameras: Dale Clark, Flo Hosp and Marj Smith.

 

 