Winter storm watch in effect for Shelter Island, the North Fork, heavy snow possible

Still dealing with the aftermath of Friday’s nor’easter, Shelter Island and the North Fork could get another storm Wednesday — but this time heavy snow is in the forecast, not rain.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting 6 to 9 inches of snow, with localized amounts up to 12 inches possible by mid-week. The NWS issued a winter storm watch, starting late Tuesday through Thursday at 6 a.m. for southeast New York, southern Connecticut and northeast New Jersey.

A coastal flooding advisory is in effect for Monday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. with minor flooding expected during high tides Monday.

Photo caption: A winter storm watch is in effect for late Tuesday through Thursday for the areas shaded in blue. (Credit: The National Weather Service)