What’s Happening for the week ahead

EQUAL MEANS EQUAL

In honor of Women’s History Month, on Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Library will present “Equal Means Equal,” a documentary that offers an unflinching look at how women are treated in the United States today.

Examining both real-life stories and precedent-setting legal cases, director Kamala Lopez uncovers how outdated and discriminatory attitudes inform and influence seemingly disparate issues, from workplace harassment to domestic violence, rape and sexual assault to the foster care system, and the healthcare conglomerate to the judicial system. Along the way, she reveals the inadequacy of present laws that claim to protect women, ultimately presenting a compelling and persuasive argument for the urgency of ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.

The screening is being presented by the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island. Admission is free.

START YOUR ENGINES …

Shelter Island Cub Scout Pack 56 will hold its annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, March 10 at 2:30 p.m. in the American Legion Hall. A few Girl Scouts will be joining the fun this year and running their own race. All are welcome.

SAVING MARINE MAMMALS AND TURTLES

Join Robert A. DiGiovanni, Jr. of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society on Friday, March 9 at 7 p.m. for a lecture on the marine mammals and sea turtles of New York and learn how the community can work with the organization to protect these animals and provide them with a safer environment. His talk, “Protecting Marine Mammals and Sea Turtles,” is being offered as part of Friday Night Dialogues at the Library. Mr. DiGiovanni is a nationally recognized expert in the field of marine mammal and sea turtle strandings. He has responded to over 4,600 strandings, has satellite tagged over 120 animals, and is presently serving as the principal investigator on aerial surveys conducted in the mid-Atlantic region, surveying the coastal waters from Virginia to Delaware, including the Chesapeake Bay, for sea turtles and marine mammals.

During his presentation, he will discuss what the organization does and how residents can get involved by joining the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society’s volunteer program, participating in a beach clean-up, attending a lecture and more.

VIOLIN RECITAL

The Perlman Music Program’s Stires-Stark Alumni Recital series presents critically acclaimed violinist Jinjoo Cho in performance at the Clark Arts Center. The recital is at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 and will be followed by a meet-the-artist reception. A Works in Progress concert at the PMP is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. the following day, Sunday, March 11. Described as one of the most vibrant, engaging and charismatic violinists of her generation, Jinjoo’s stop on Shelter Island is part of a winter schedule that has taken her to stages in her native South Korea, to Germany and across the United States. Tickets are $25 for the Saturday concert. Sunday’s concert is free. Call (212) 877-5045 or email info@perlmanmusicprogram.org for more information.

JUNIATA COLLEGE SINGERS

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will welcome the Juniata College Concert Choir from Huntingdon, Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 11 at 1 p.m.

The popular 45-member choir has toured throughout the U.S. and abroad. The choir has a repertoire of historical sacred music spanning five centuries and several cultures. Admission to the concert is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call (631) 749-0805.

CELEBRITY CHEF

Chef Seth Nathan from Isola will be the next guest at the popular Celebrity Chef Dinner series offered by the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The dinner is Wednesday, March 21 at 6 p.m. and Chef Nathan will serve a menu that includes a mixed green salad with heirloom carrots and fried red onions along with a main course of panko-breaded chicken parmigiana over bucatini in San Marzano tomato sauce. For dessert, expect lavender and orange panna cotta with amarena cherries. The cost of the dinner is $30. To reserve call (631) 749-0805. This will be the final Celebrity Chef Dinner of the season. The series will resume in the fall.

WIND CHIMES

Join Casey Fehn to make wind chimes out of flower pots in a spring theme session of crafts for adults at the library. The workshop will be held Saturday, March 10 at 11 a.m. Class size is limited to 12 and there is a $5 fee for supplies. To register, stop by the library circulation desk or call (631) 749-0042.

MARCH MADNESS

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm is embarking on a one-month “March Madness Giving Campaign” in an effort to raise money for essential needs in the upcoming 2018 season, including a portion of the farm’s yearly expenses. The goal is to raise $110,000 and donors are invited to direct their contributions to areas that speak to them, whether it’s restoration of the 1810 windmill, arts and education programming, farming costs, farmstand expansion, grounds maintenance, historic preservation or general giving. To learn more and make a contribution, visit sylvestermanor.org.

COFFEE & COLORING

Coloring is a time-tested form of relaxation that’s not just for kids. Join other adults at the library for coffee, tea and refreshments and color away your stress. In the community room, Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m. The library provides coloring templates and pencils. No registration required.

SUPPORT THE MUSICAL

Shelter Island High School Drama Club members are busy rehearsing “Nice Work If You Can Get It.” Set in the 1920s to the music of George and Ira Gershwin, the musical will be presented March 22 through 25. To support the show by becoming a sponsor or placing an ad in the program, contact Meghan Lang at the school by March 15 at (631) 749-0302, extension 131, or meghan.lang@shelterisland.k12.ny.us

GUIDED IMAGERY

The Shelter Island Library sponsors “Guided Imagery for Relaxation” on Wednesday, March 21 at 6 p.m. Guided Imagery is a gentle but powerful technique that focuses and directs the imagination in proactive and positive ways. Join Loretta Dalia, LMT, from the Ed & Phyllis Davis Wellness Institute at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, as she guides you through simple relaxation techniques to help reduce tension and manage your daily stress. Anyone can learn this from of meditation and achieve more serenity in life. For more information and to reserve a seat call (631) 749-0042 or sign up at the circulation desk.

DRIVE DEFENSIVELY

The Shelter Island Library will hold a one-day defensive driving course on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This DMV-approved class is for drivers of all ages. The instructor is John Wallace of the Amaden Gay Agency. The cost of the course is $45, payable to the instructor on the day of the class. Registration is required at (631) 749-0042 or sign up at the circulation desk. Attendees should bring their own lunch or snacks.

SUMMER CAMPS

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about camp programs for the kids.

The Shelter Island Historical Society is offering its Time Travelers program for students ages 6 to 12 from July 30 to August 3. For details, visit shelterislandhistorical.org

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm offers youth farm programs from July 2 to August 17 with a weekly potluck lunch in the barn. Little Sprouts is for children ages 3 to 4; Young Farmers is for those ages 5 to 7. Learn more at sylvestermanor.org/summeryouthprograms/.

Mashomack Preserve’s popular five-day Children’s Summer Environmental Program runs two sessions — one in mid-July and the other in mid-August — and meets from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Call (631) 749-4219 for more information on schedule and registration.

Camp Quinipet offers both overnight and day camps for ages 5 to 17. The 2018 session dates run July 7 through August 11. New and returning families are invited to an open house on Saturday, April 14 to see the camp’s facilities, meet staff, and learn what Quinipet is all about. Additional open houses follow on Saturday, May 12 and Saturday, June 16. Private tours are also available. Contact Camp Quinipet at (631) 749-0430 to make an appointment.

Across the moat

WILD FLYERS

The sky is one of the world’s most challenging places to live, but across the planet an extraordinary range of animals do something we can only dream of — take to the air. Some spend their whole lives airborne, others only visit. But they all have one thing in common — they only survive by taking to the skies.

On Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m., the North Fork Audubon Society will present the documentary film “Super Nature: Wild Flyers, The Design Secrets of Gravity Defying Animals.” The screening will take place at Floyd Memorial Library (539 1st Street, Greenport). Following the film, Rick Kedenburg and Peggy Lauber of the Audubon Society will lead a walk at nearby Arshamomaque Preserve in search of woodcocks, who perform magnificent aerial courtship displays this time of year.

WILLIAM FRIEDKIN AND AMERICAN VALUES

One of the most exciting and daring talents of the new Hollywood generation, William Friedkin, is best known for his Oscar-winning films “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist,” the latter of which is still considered the most frightening film ever made. On Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m., Mr. Friedkin’s film “The People vs. Paul Crump” will be screened in Pierson High School auditorium (200 Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor) as part of the American Values film series being offered by the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center. The screening will be followed by an interview with Mr. Friedkin via Skype from the West Coast.

In 1962, Mr. Friedkin was 26 and had never made a film when he became aware of Paul Crump, a fellow Chicagoan who was serving a death sentence for the alleged murder of a security guard during a botched robbery. “The People vs. Paul Crump” set the stage for the true crime documentary genre that has become so popular today, both on TV and on the big screen, and though the film is rarely screened, it is ripe for re-discovery.

The American Values Series concludes on March 18 with Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” and special guest Ashley Clark, senior film programmer at Brooklyn Academy of Music.

The screening is free, but reservations are recommended at sagharborcinema.org.

CHAMBER MUSIC FOR SPRING

The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival presents Marya Martin, flute; Orion Weiss, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; and Peter Wiley, cello, performing selections from Martinu, Mozart and Dvorak. The concert — March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church — kicks off the festival’s spring season. Tickets are $60 and $40 for adults; $10 for students. For details, visit bcmf.org.

GOAT ON A BOAT SHOWS

Goat on a Boat Puppet Theater at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor will present several shows for kids in the coming weeks.

On March 10, when WonderSpark Puppets presents “The Puppet Princess,” the audience helps Princess Willow find her missing friend, Sprig the horse.

On March 17, A Couple of Puppets presents “Little Red Riding Hood,” a traditional tale with a twist told with charming hand puppets.

March 24 is World Puppetry Day and Nappy’s Puppets will take audiences on a whacky trip around the world. Participants make their own shadow puppets.

A Couple of Puppets returns on April 26 and 27 to present “The Doubtful Sprout,” an exploration of life under the soil.

You can also support Goat on a Boat’s series of free puppet shows for local first and second graders. Visit goatonaboat.org for details.

DENIM AND DIAMONDS

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation (of Ellen’s Run) presents Denim & Diamonds, a fundraiser to support the foundation’s breast cancer center at Stony Brook’s Southampton Hospital and Ellen’s Well. Comedian Angela LaGreca is emcee for the March 10 event at 230 Elm Productions in Southampton.

Festivities, with an open bar, restaurant food tastings and live and silent auctions, get underway at 6:30 p.m. For details and tickets, visit ellenhermanson.org.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

On March 20 at 8 a.m., North Fork Audubon Society presents “Arshamomaque Pond Preserve,” a “Tuesdays with Tom” nature field trip. Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park, Greenport. The resident osprey should be back on one of the nests that dot the area around the preserve. Also, there are always a few ducks and other waterfowl on the pond. You can be sure to see a good array of birds at this preserve.

Please call or text Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email tdamiani3@optimum.net to register.