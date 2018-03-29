What’s Happening: March 29, 2018

EASTER EGG HUNT

Shelter Island’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, March 31 at 1 p.m. sharp at Fireman’s Field at Cartwright and Burns roads.

The egg hunt is sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Kids ages 1 through 8 are invited to take part. Prizes will be awarded in several age categories. The raindate is Sunday, April 1.

TWICE IN A BLUE MOON!

The second full moon in a month is called the blue moon. This weekend brings the second blue moon of 2018 and Mashomack Preserve leads a “Blue Moon Walk” on Saturday, March 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The walk will take place along the shores of Sanctuary Pond and through the woods before the spring leaves emerge. All ages are welcome, but adults are expected to accompany children. For reservations and information call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

PIANIST DREW PETERSEN

The Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert Series for 2018 is proud to present “A Season of Prizewinning Virtuosos” and a performance by piano virtuoso Drew Petersen. According to composer Lukas Foss, Mr. Petersen “… feels the music, he can make it come alive again, make you touched by it… That’s what is unusual. ….He is not just a child prodigy but is a brilliant musician.”

Among many accolades and prizes, Mr. Petersen is the recipient of the 2017 American Pianists Award and the 2016 winner of the Sanders-Juilliard Tel Aviv Museum Prize. The concert is Saturday, April 21 at 8 p.m. at the at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church with a meet-the-artist post-concert wine and cheese reception following. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Visit the Shelter Island Friends of Music at facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

ANNUAL JOB FAIR

Calling all Island businesses! Shelter Island School will sponsor its 2018 Job Fair on Monday, April 23 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The fair is a great opportunity to meet potential employees. The school will bring the students, and you bring the applications.

Reserve a table by contacting Martha Tuthill at martha.tuthill@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, (631) 749-0302 extension 139 or Meghan Lang at meghan.lang@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, (631) 749-0302 extension 131.

ONE-PERCENTERS

At the April 3 luncheon of the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club, Joy Bausman and Karen Kiaer of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will offer a presentation detailing the lives of the Island’s elite 18th century citizens, many of whom are buried in the Presbyterian Church’s cemeteries.

The luncheon begins at noon. Join in the celebration of the Presbyterian Church’s 275th birthday and the completion of the DAR chapter’s five-year gravestone restoration project. All are welcome and a monetary or non-perishable food donation for the food pantry would be appreciated.

DEFIANT REQUIEM

“Defiant Requiem” is a feature-length documentary film that tells the extraordinary, untold story of the brave acts of artistic resistance by Jewish prisoners at Theresienstadt (Terezin) Camp in the Czech Republic during World War II. On Thursday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m., the Shelter Island Library will host a screening of the film followed by a discussion with Marion Ein Lewin, who is a board member of The Defiant Requiem Foundation and is herself a Holocaust survivor. The screening is taking place in recognition of Holocaust Remembrance Day on April 12.

STATE OF THE TOWN

The annual “State of the Town Luncheon” sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island is Sunday, April 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at The Ram’s Head. Town Supervisor Gary Gerth will update the community on key town issues and answer questions.

All Islanders are welcome. Tickets are $50 in advance ($55 at the door). There will be a cash bar, and a choice of prosciutto-wrapped chicken or black sea bass entrée. Reservations and selection of entrée are required by Monday, April 16 and should be sent with checks to the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island [LWVSI], PO. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. Details are available on the League’s web site, LWVshelterisland.org.

CITIZENS OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Lions Club’s 2018 Citizens of the Year are husband and wife Anu and John Kaasik. For the last 12 years, the Kaasiks have organized, directed and produced the annual school play with a tireless dedication to Shelter Island’s youth. The couple will be honored with a dinner hosted by the Lion’s Club on Thursday, May 24 at The Pridwin Hotel.

Across the moat

SPRING BREAK ACTING CAMP FOR KIDS

Not sure what to do with the kids over spring break? How about letting them act up a bit?

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor is offering a special three-day school vacation theater camp for ages eight to 12 on April 4, 5, and 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. In this workshop-style musical theater camp, student thespians will work with teaching artist Bethany Dellapolla to learn a selection of scenes and musical numbers from the hit Broadway musical “Annie!” Students will be taught acting, singing, and dancing skills which will culminate in a special presentation for family and friends at the conclusion of the camp.

Registration is $282 per child. Parents and guardians can register their children by calling the theater’s administrative office at (631) 725-0818 or by printing forms online at baystreet.org.

PICTURING BIRDS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Award-winning bird photographer Conrad Obregon has traveled the globe in search of his subjects. On Sunday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m., the North Fork Audubon Society (NFAS) presents “A Photographer’s Gazetteer with Conrad Obregon,” featuring a selection of his avian photographs from the region, the country and the world, along with two videos shot on the North Fork. In addition to being a widely respected wildlife photographer, Mr. Obregon is a member of the NFAS. The presentation will be held at the Floyd Memorial Library, 539 1st Street, Greenport. All are welcome. For information call (516) 526-9095 or email info@northforkaudubon.org, or visit floydmemoriallibrary.org.