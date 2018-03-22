What’s Happening: March 22, 2018

PROHIBITION-ERA PROFESSIONS

Bootleggers, Gold Coast mansions, and high kicking Charleston moves are just some of the antics that will be front and center in “Nice Work if You Can Get It,” the Shelter Island Drama Club’s spring musical which will be presented in the school auditorium March 22 through 25. Directed by John Kaasik, the play is a farce-filled romp through the Roaring ‘20s and features a book by Joe DiPietro with the music of George and Ira Gershwin. Performances are in the Shelter Island School auditorium on Thursday, March 22 at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, call the school at (631) 749-0302.

CELEBRITY CHEF

The Celebrity Chef dinner with Seth Nathan from Isola originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 21 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church has been rescheduled due to the weather.

The dinner will be held on Thursday, March 22 at 5:45 p.m. Chef Nathan will serve a green salad with heirloom carrots and fried red onions, panko-breaded chicken parmigiana over bucatini in San Marzano tomato sauce, and, for dessert, lavender and orange panna cotta with amarena cherries. The cost is $30. Call (631) 749-0805 to see if seats are still available. This will be the final Celebrity Chef Dinner of the season. The series will resume in the fall.

EASTER EGG HUNT

Shelter Island’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, March 31 at 1 p.m. sharp at Fireman’s Field at Cartwright and Burns roads. The egg hunt is sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Kids ages 1 through 8 are invited to take part. Prizes will be awarded in several age categories. The raindate is Sunday, April 1.

TWICE IN A BLUE MOON!

The second full moon in a month is called the blue moon, and March 31 brings the second blue moon of 2018. The first came at the end of January. Mashomack Preserve leads a “Blue Moon Walk” on Saturday, March 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The walk will take place near the Manor House, along the shores of Sanctuary Pond and through the woods before the spring leaves emerge. All ages are welcome, but adults are expected to accompany children. For reservations and information call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

MARCH MADNESS

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm is embarking on a one-month “March Madness Giving Campaign” in an effort to raise money for essential needs in the upcoming 2018 season. The goal is to raise $110,000 and donors are invited to direct their contributions to areas that speak to them, whether it’s restoration of the 1810 windmill, arts and education programming, farming, farmstand expansion, grounds maintenance, historic preservation or general giving. To learn more and make a contribution, visit sylvestermanor.org.

COLD CHOCOLATE

Sylvester Manor continues its tradition of living room concerts this spring with the trio “Cold Chocolate,” an Americana band that fuses bluegrass, folk and rock to create a sound all its own. Based in Boston, “Cold Chocolate” will present two concerts at Sylvester Manor on Sunday, April 14 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Since its formation in 2011, the group has quickly gained recognition for original songs and high-energy shows, and has shared bills with Leftover Salmon and David Grisman.

Tickets are $25 and seats are limited. Reserve now at sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

ONE-PERCENTER MONUMENTS

We know what kind of money the Island is attracting now, but who were the “One Percenters” here a couple hundred years ago?

At the April 3 luncheon of the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club, Joy Bausman and Karen Kiaer of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will answer that question with a presentation detailing the lives of the Island’s elite 18th century citizens, many of whom are buried in the Presbyterian Church’s historic cemeteries.

With few exceptions, most of the 500-plus folks buried in Island cemeteries had traditional vertical standing headstones of brownstone, slate or marble. But some had tabletop monuments — large brownstone or marble slabs with four legs. They could be afforded only by the wealthy and there are several to be found in Shelter Island’s cemeteries.

The luncheon on Tuesday, April 3 begins at noon. Join in the celebration of the Presbyterian Church’s 275th birthday and the completion of the DAR chapter’s five-year gravestone restoration project. All are welcome and a monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry would be appreciated.

TIME TRAVELERS

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about camp programs for the kids. Registration for the Shelter Island Historical Society’s 6th annual “Time Travelers” program for ages 6 to 12 begins Monday, March 26 at 10 a.m. The week-long program will run July 30 to August 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Havens Barn. The cost is $100 per child for members ($150 non members include membership). Families with multiple children enrolled in the program receive a $10 discount per additional child.

To register, visit shelterislandhistorical.org/timetravelers. Space is limited and registration will remain open until all spots are filled. A waiting list will be kept.

Across the moat

UPRIGHT CITIZENS BRIGADE

Southampton Arts Center (SAC) is excited to announce that New York’s top improv comedy troupe, Upright Citizens Brigade, will be bringing their elite touring company to the stage at SAC for a night of uproarious laughter. The performance is Saturday, March 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 which includes complimentary wine and refreshments.

The UCB Theatre – founded by Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh – has been home to some of the biggest stars in comedy today. The 90-minute show at SAC will be unscripted and totally improvised. Four comedians at the top of their game will perform a high-energy, surprising and hilarious show that has never been seen before and will never be seen again.

Tickets may be ordered by phone at (631) 283-0967 and online at southamptonartscenter.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, subject to availability.

This program is being presented as part of THAW FEST (The Hamptons Art Weekend), an initiative of arts and cultural offerings spearheaded by 19 nonprofit organizations that have banded together to create a weekend of exhibitions, theater, film, music, garden tours, and more. For more info visit hamptonsartsnetwork.org.

MUSIC OF LOVE

It’s time to shake off the cold and take in an afternoon of music with “A Journey Through Love.” Native Bostonian soprano Alexandra Whitfield and Southampton tenor Douglas Sabo will present a vocal concert on Sunday, March 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, 2429 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. Titled “A Journey Through Love,” the afternoon includes opera, musical theatre and art songs. Accompanied by Matthew Lobaugh on piano, the performers will draw from works by Mozart, Schumann, Boulanger, Fauré and selections from “Elixir of Love” and “Annie Get your Gun.” Admission is a suggested donation of $20 for adults (children free). Proceeds benefit the pipe organ restoration fund of the church.

SPRING BREAK ACTING

Not sure what to do with the kids over spring break? How about letting them act up a bit?

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor is offering a special three-day school vacation theater camp for ages 8 to 12 on April 4, 5, and 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. In this workshop-style musical theater camp, student thespians will work with teaching artist Bethany Dellapolla to learn a selection of scenes and musical numbers from the hit Broadway musical “Annie!” Students will be taught acting, singing, and dancing skills which will culminate in a special presentation for family and friends at the conclusion of the camp.

Registration is $282 per child. Parents and guardians can register their children by calling the theater’s administrative office at (631) 725-0818 or by printing forms online at baystreet.org.

CONRAD J. OBREGON PHOTO

PICTURING BIRDS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Award-winning bird photographer Conrad Obregon has traveled the globe in search of his subjects. On Sunday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m., the North Fork Audubon Society (NFAS) presents “A Photographer’s Gazetteer with Conrad Obregon,” featuring a selection of his avian photographs from the region, the country and the world, along with two videos shot on the North Fork. In addition to being a widely respected wildlife photographer, Mr. Obregon is a member of the NFAS. The presentation will be held at the Floyd Memorial Library, 539 1st Street, Greenport. All are welcome. For information call (516) 526-9095 or email info@northforkaudubon.org, or visit floydmemoriallibrary.org.