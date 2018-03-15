What’s Happening: March 15, 2018

CELEBRITY CHEF

Seth Nathan from Isola is the next chef at the popular Celebrity Chef Dinner series offered by the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

On Wednsday, March 21 at 6 p.m. (please note: last week’s listed date of March 11 was incorrect), Chef Nathan will serve a green salad with heirloom carrots and fried red onions, a main course of panko-breaded chicken parmigiana over bucatini in San Marzano tomato sauce, and, for dessert, lavender and orange panna cotta with amarena cherries. The cost is $30. To reserve call (631) 749-0805. This will be the final Celebrity Chef Dinner of the season. The series will resume in the fall.

A TASTE OF IRELAND

This Saturday, March 17 is, of course, St. Patrick’s Day and in celebration, the American Legion Hall and Our Lady of the Isle will once again cosponsor the annual corned beef and cabbage dinner. There will be two seatings at the Legion, the first at 5 p.m. followed by a second seating at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 and proceeds benefit the Shelter Island Food Pantry. For reservations, call the American Legion Hall at (631) 749-1180.

TWICE IN A BLUE MOON!

The second full moon in a month is called the blue moon, and March 31 brings the second blue moon of 2018 (the first came in January). Mashomack Preserve leads a “Blue Moon Walk” on Saturday, March 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The walk will take place along the shores of Sanctuary Pond and through the woods before the spring leaves emerge.

All ages are welcome, but adults are expected to accompany children. For reservations and information call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

MARCH MADNESS

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm is embarking on a one-month “March Madness Giving Campaign” in an effort to raise money for essential needs in the upcoming 2018 season. The goal is to raise $110,000 and donors are invited to direct their contributions to areas that speak to them, whether it’s restoration of the 1810 windmill, arts and education programming, farming, farmstand expansion, grounds maintenance, historic preservation or general giving. To learn more and make a contribution, visit sylvestermanor.org.

SUPPORT THE MUSICAL

Shelter Island Drama Club members are busy rehearsing “Nice Work if You Can Get It.” Set in the 1920s to the music of George and Ira Gershwin, the musical will be presented March 22 through 25.

To support the show by becoming a sponsor or placing an ad in the program, contact Meghan Lang at the school by March 15 at (631) 749-0302, extension 131, or meghan.lang@shelterisland.k12.ny.us

ONE-PERCENTER MONUMENTS

We know what kind of money this island is attracting these days, but who were the “One Percenters” on Shelter Island a couple hundred years ago? At the April 3 luncheon of the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club, Joy Bausman and Karen Kiaer of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will offer a presentation about these elite 18th century citizens, many of whom were buried in the Presbyterian Church’s historic cemeteries.

With few exceptions, most of the 500-plus folks buried in Island cemeteries had traditional vertical standing headstones of brownstone, slate or marble. But some had tabletop monuments — large brownstone or marble slabs with four legs. They could be afforded only by the wealthy and there are several to be found on Shelter Island.

The luncheon begins at noon. Join in the celebration of the Presbyterian Church’s 275th birthday and the completion of the DAR chapter’s five-year gravestone restoration project.

STATE OF THE TOWN

Hold the date for the annual “State of the Town Luncheon” sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island. This year’s luncheon will be held on Sunday, April 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at The Ram’s Head. Town Supervisor Gary Gerth will update the community on key town issues and answer questions. League members are urged to attend and all Islanders are welcome.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

The Shelter Island Historical Society will host its annual Kentucky Derby Party at the Havens Barn on Saturday, May 5. Its summer Farmers Market will be held Saturdays from May 26 to September 1, and the sixth annual Car Show is set for Saturday, June 30. Details to follow. Join the SIHS at shelterislandhistorical.org or by calling (631) 749-0025.

Across the moat

WINTER AT LONGHOUSE

While spring has not yet sprung, the garden at LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton is already showing signs of the beautiful season ahead. On Saturday, March 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., horticulturist Alex Feleppa will lead a late winter walk through the gardens to discover what is taking shape throughout LongHouse’s 16 acres. Late winter and early spring bulbs dot the landscape beneath the reserve’s earliest blooming shrubs.

The smell of fragrant witchhazels fill the Golden Path, and the hellebores are blooming in Kreye Canyon. Scores of other garden areas are also beginning to come to life. Learn what budding branches are best suited to be brought indoors to give your home that exciting pop of color.

The walk is not recommended for children. The cost is $20 for non-members. Visit longhouse.org to reserve. LongHouse Reserve is located at 133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

On March 20 at 8 a.m., North Fork Audubon Society presents “Arshamomaque Pond Preserve,” a “Tuesdays with Tom” nature field trip. Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park, Greenport. The resident osprey should be back on one of the nests that dot the area around the preserve. Also, there are always a few ducks and other waterfowl on the pond. You can be sure to see a good array of birds at this preserve.

Please call or text Tom Damiani at (631) 275-3202 or email tdamiani3@optimum.net to register.