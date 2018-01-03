What’s Happening

JUNIATA COLLEGE SINGERS

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will welcome the Juniata College Concert Choir from Huntingdon, Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 11 at 1 p.m.

The popular 45-member choir has toured throughout the U.S. and abroad. The choir has a repertoire of historical sacred music spanning five centuries and several cultures. Admission to the concert is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call (631) 749-0805.

LENTEN FRIDAYS

On Fridays during the Christian season of Lent, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is offering a dinner program called “Listen: Praying in a Noisy World” based on the book by Rueben P. Job. A light dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 6:45 on March 2, 9, 16 and 23. An accompanying guidebook is available at the church office. Call (631) 749-0770 to request yours.

ANNUAL ‘CELEBRATION OF LIFE’

The 18th annual Cheryl Hannabury Memorial “Celebration of Life” community cocktail party will be held on Saturday, March 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn.

This Island tradition is the biggest yearly fundraiser for the Island Gift of Life Foundation, which helps East End families with uninsured costs during treatment of serious diseases such as travel and lodging expenses for family members to distant treatment centers. Last year’s event raised over $40,000.

Tickets are $50. The evening includes live music, an open bar, light fare, a 50/50 raffle, and Chinese and silent auctions. Auction items will be gratefully accepted. Buy tickets in advance at islandgiftoflife.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.

SUPPORT THE MUSICAL

Shelter Island High School Drama Club members are busy rehearsing “Nice Work If You Can Get It.” Set in the 1920s to the music of George and Ira Gershwin, the musical will be presented March 22 through 25.

To support the show by becoming a sponsor or placing an ad in the program, contact Meghan Lang at the school by March 15, (631) 749-0302, extension 131, or meghan.lang@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.

ART HISTORY COURSE

The Shelter Island Library is hosting a free five-session art history program called “The Modern Genius: Art and Culture in the 19th Century.”

The first session was February 22, but if you missed it, you can catch up online. Future sessions are Thursdays in March at 5:15 p.m., except March 8.

Contact the library at (631) 749-0042 to register.

ONE-PERCENTER MONUMENTS

Who were the “One Percenters” on Shelter Island? At the April 3 luncheon of the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club, Joy Bausman and Karen Kiaer of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will offer a presentation about these elite 18th century citizens, many of whom were buried in the Presbyterian Church’s historic cemeteries.

The luncheon begins at noon. Join in the celebration of the Presbyterian Church’s 275th birthday and the completion of the DAR chapter’s five-year gravestone restoration project.

HOSPICE FUNDRAISER

Save the date! East End Hospice will be hosting its biennial “Cocktail Party and Auction” at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Saturday, June 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For more information on the event, call Chrissy Michne at (631) 288-7080 or email her at cmichne@eeh.org.

Across the moat

BAYMEN’S BOUNTY

Ever wondered how the marine environment affects the flavor of Peconic Bay’s most beloved bivalve? Join the Osyterponds Historical Society on Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m.

Culinary historian (and Reporter columnist) Charity Robey — who first presented her research on the Peconic Bay scallop at the Oxford Symposium on Food & Cookery in Oxford, England — will be the guest speaker, followed by a demonstration and tasting.

Wine and hard cider will be served. A contribution of $30 is suggested. To reserve, call (631) 323-2480.

GET YOUR GOAT GOING

Have kids? Like puppets? On Sunday, March 4 from 3 to 5 p.m., parents and kids are invited to Goat on a Boat’s annual family fundraiser, “The Bambini Ball.”

Wear your most festive attire and head to the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor for puppet making, a puppet show, music, a cake walk and plenty of dancing.

Tickets are $15. Visit goatonaboat.org for details about this and other performances.

CHAMBER FESTIVAL

The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival presents Marya Martin, flute; Orion Weiss, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; and Peter Wiley, cello, performing selections from Martinu, Mozart and Dvorak. The concert — March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church — kicks off the festival’s spring season.

Tickets are $60 and $40 for adults; $10 for students. For details, visit bcfm.org.

DENIM & DIAMONDS

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation (of Ellen’s Run) presents Denim & Diamonds, a fundraiser to support the foundation’s breast cancer center at Stony Brook’s Southampton Hospital and Ellen’s Well. Comedian Angela LaGreca is emcee for the March 10 event at 230 Elm Productions in Southampton.

Festivities, with an open bar, restaurant food tastings and live and silent auctions, get underway at 6:30 p.m. For details and tickets, visit ellenhermanson.org.