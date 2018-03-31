What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Tom Speeches recognized last week’s photo (see below) as a meeting place for Shelter Island’s Friends in friendly weather, usually beginning in May, near “the Quaker monument” on the Sylvester Manor grounds.

Gary Weems also wrote identifying the open pavilion under the trees.

Some Friends who who were persecuted in 17th century New England for their beliefs found a safe harbor on the Island.

John GreenLeaf Whittier was inspired to write a poem about one Quaker couple’s ordeal and final sanctuary, with the lines: “A peaceful deathbed and a quiet grave/Where ocean walled, and wiser than his age,/the Lord of Shelter scorned the bigot’s rage.”