What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Summer isn’t around the corner.

It’s not even in the same Zip code, but several readers recognized a typical Island summer sight last week, the distinctive entrance to Sunset Beach Motel on Shore Road with the dual trunked-tree (see below).

AnnaMarie Rampmaier wrote that “the late Charlie Kraus brilliantly saved this huge tree by building a duplex deck around it giving natural shade.”

Roger McKeon, Tom Speeches, Wiliam Marshall, Mike Martin and Cathleen Parsons —“ I haven’t been there for about 20 years, but I remember the tree” — called or wrote with the correct answer, including Trish Anzalone, who added it was her least favorite place on Shelter island.

On our Facebook page, Debbie Gibbs Brewer, Renee Holmes Prevot and Tracy Miller Gibbs had the correct answer.

Bob Raiber has a personal connection to the spot. He wrote: “Having taken a picture of my one-and-a half-year-old grandson Sam there last summer, I am very familiar with that spot.”

Frozen daiquiris all around — except Sam — for our eagle-eyed observers.