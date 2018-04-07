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Around the Island

Weekly Calendar: March 29 — April 7, 2018

By Reporter Staff

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

Art history course, by Otis College of Art and Design sponsored by the library. Learn about the role of the French avant-garde in modern approaches to art in the 19th century. Four week program with video presentations and on-line reading. Final session, 5:15 p.m. in the lower level community room. Free, but registration required. Call (631) 749-0042 to register.

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

Anime Club, for young adults. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. sharp. Fireman’s Field, Cartwright and Burns roads. Kids ages 1 through 8. Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Prizes. Rain date; Sunday, April 1.

“Cosi fan tutte”, pick up tickets at the library to watch Metropolitan Opera screening live in HD at East Hampton’s Guild Hall. 1 p.m. Tickets cost $15 at the circulation desk.

Blue moon walk, in the Bass Creek Cottage area along the shores of Sanctuary Pond during the second full moon of the month. 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Mashomack Preserve. To register, call (631) 749-4219.

SUNDAY, APRIL 1

Easter Sunday sunrise service, Goat Hill, 6 a.m.

Book in the Woods, “When the Shadbush Blooms” by Karla Messinger with Susan Katz. Take half-mile walk and read a story as you go. Through April. Mashomack Preserve.

MONDAY, APRIL 2

April break fun zone, join the Recreation Department for different activities each day through April 4. 9 a.m. to noon. Bring a snack. $10 per child per day. Space is limited. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Sylvester Manor grounds, open for the season. Grounds open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

Watercolor class, for senior citizens taught by June Shatken. 9:30 to 10 a.m. Senior Activity Center. Meets Tuesdays through April 24. (631) 749-1059.

Tai Chi class, for senior citizens. 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. Meets Tuesdays through April 24. (631) 749-1059.

Off-Island bus trip, for kids to see the movie “Ready Player One” at Island 16 theatres in Holtsville. $5 includes transportation and movie ticket. Sponsored by the library. Permission slips required. Contact Anthony Zutter, youth librarian at (631) 749-0042 for details.

Monthly meeting, Shelter Island Women’s Club. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Joy Bausman and Karen Kiaer, members of the Shelter Island Chapter DAR, offer a presentation on elite 18th century “One Percenters” buried in the Presbyterian Church’s historic cemeteries. Bring lunch. Coffee and dessert served. All are welcome. Monetary or non-perishable food donation for the food pantry appreciated.

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Tai Chi class, for senior citizens. 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. Meets Thursdays through April 26. (631) 749-1059.

Google expedition, a virtual reality adventure for school-age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Film and discussion, screening of the documentary “Defiant Requiem” about the artistic resistance of Jewish prisoners at Theresienstadt Camp during WWII. Holocaust survivor Marion Ein Lewin speaks after the film. 5:30 p.m., library lower level community room. For details call (631) 749-0042 or visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

Wii U, games for young adults. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “10 Movies at a Time: A 350-film journey through Hollywood and America 1930 to 1970.” Film historian John DiLeo leads a clip-laden tour of the golden age of movies. A book-signing follows the lecture. 7 p.m., library’s lower level community room. For details, go to shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion of “Hamlet” led by author Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New participants welcome. (631) 749-0042.

Timberdoodles and bogsuckers, springtime means breeding season for many animals. Carpool to the fields at sunset for a chance to see the normally timid woodcock engage in displays. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. To register, call (631) 749-4219.

 

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

March 30: TOWN BUILDINGS CLOSED

April 2: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

April 3: Capital Planning Grants Committee meeting, 8:30 a.m.

April 3: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

April 4: Deer & Tick Committee meeting, 10 a.m.

April 5: WQIPAB meeting, 6 p.m.

April 7: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, 10 a.m., Village Hall

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (6eaaster) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

 