Weekly Calendar: March 29 — April 7, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

Art history course, by Otis College of Art and Design sponsored by the library. Learn about the role of the French avant-garde in modern approaches to art in the 19th century. Four week program with video presentations and on-line reading. Final session, 5:15 p.m. in the lower level community room. Free, but registration required. Call (631) 749-0042 to register.

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

Anime Club, for young adults. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. sharp. Fireman’s Field, Cartwright and Burns roads. Kids ages 1 through 8. Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Prizes. Rain date; Sunday, April 1.

“Cosi fan tutte”, pick up tickets at the library to watch Metropolitan Opera screening live in HD at East Hampton’s Guild Hall. 1 p.m. Tickets cost $15 at the circulation desk.

Blue moon walk, in the Bass Creek Cottage area along the shores of Sanctuary Pond during the second full moon of the month. 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Mashomack Preserve. To register, call (631) 749-4219.

SUNDAY, APRIL 1

Easter Sunday sunrise service, Goat Hill, 6 a.m.

Book in the Woods, “When the Shadbush Blooms” by Karla Messinger with Susan Katz. Take half-mile walk and read a story as you go. Through April. Mashomack Preserve.

MONDAY, APRIL 2

April break fun zone, join the Recreation Department for different activities each day through April 4. 9 a.m. to noon. Bring a snack. $10 per child per day. Space is limited. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Sylvester Manor grounds, open for the season. Grounds open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

Watercolor class, for senior citizens taught by June Shatken. 9:30 to 10 a.m. Senior Activity Center. Meets Tuesdays through April 24. (631) 749-1059.

Tai Chi class, for senior citizens. 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. Meets Tuesdays through April 24. (631) 749-1059.

Off-Island bus trip, for kids to see the movie “Ready Player One” at Island 16 theatres in Holtsville. $5 includes transportation and movie ticket. Sponsored by the library. Permission slips required. Contact Anthony Zutter, youth librarian at (631) 749-0042 for details.

Monthly meeting, Shelter Island Women’s Club. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Joy Bausman and Karen Kiaer, members of the Shelter Island Chapter DAR, offer a presentation on elite 18th century “One Percenters” buried in the Presbyterian Church’s historic cemeteries. Bring lunch. Coffee and dessert served. All are welcome. Monetary or non-perishable food donation for the food pantry appreciated.

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Tai Chi class, for senior citizens. 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. Meets Thursdays through April 26. (631) 749-1059.

Google expedition, a virtual reality adventure for school-age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Film and discussion, screening of the documentary “Defiant Requiem” about the artistic resistance of Jewish prisoners at Theresienstadt Camp during WWII. Holocaust survivor Marion Ein Lewin speaks after the film. 5:30 p.m., library lower level community room. For details call (631) 749-0042 or visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

Wii U, games for young adults. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “10 Movies at a Time: A 350-film journey through Hollywood and America 1930 to 1970.” Film historian John DiLeo leads a clip-laden tour of the golden age of movies. A book-signing follows the lecture. 7 p.m., library’s lower level community room. For details, go to shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion of “Hamlet” led by author Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New participants welcome. (631) 749-0042.

Timberdoodles and bogsuckers, springtime means breeding season for many animals. Carpool to the fields at sunset for a chance to see the normally timid woodcock engage in displays. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. To register, call (631) 749-4219.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

March 30: TOWN BUILDINGS CLOSED

April 2: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

April 3: Capital Planning Grants Committee meeting, 8:30 a.m.

April 3: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

April 4: Deer & Tick Committee meeting, 10 a.m.

April 5: WQIPAB meeting, 6 p.m.

April 7: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, 10 a.m., Village Hall

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (6eaaster) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.