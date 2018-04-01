Weekly Calendar: March 22 — April 1, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

Kids ice art, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Out to Lunch Bunch, ages 60 plus travel by van to Southampton Publick House. Meet at American Legion/Youth Center, 11:30 a.m. $6 plus the cost of lunch. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Celebrity Chef Dinner, Seth Nathan of Isola prepares a three-course Italian menu. 5:45 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $30. (Rescheduled from March 21 due to weather). Call (631) 749-0805 to see if space is available.

Shelter Island Drama Club, presents the musical “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” songs by George and Ira Gershwin, book by Joe DiPietro. 7 p.m., school auditorium. Performances also Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 25 at 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

Lenten dinners, St. Mary’s Church supper and discussion program. 6 p.m. (631) 749-0770.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

Defensive driving course, for all ages. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., library. $45. Bring lunch or snacks. Register at (631) 749-0042.

Bluebird nestbox workshop, become a nestbox volunteer to help bring back the birds. 4 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. To sign up, call (631) 749-4219.

MONDAY, MARCH 26

Board game fun, for school age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

Movies at the Library, “Battle of the Sexes” starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

Spirit’s Promise, trip for seniors to equine therapy center in Sagaponack, leaving Senior Activity Center at 8:45 a.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. sharp. Fireman’s Field, Cartwright and Burns roads. Ages 1 through 8. Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Prizes. Rain date; Sunday, April 1.

Blue moon walk, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Mashomack Preserve. To register, call (631) 749-4219.

SUNDAY, APRIL 1

Easter Sunday, ecumenical sunrise service at Goat Hill.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

March 22: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

March 23: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

March 26: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

March 27: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

March 28: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

March 30: TOWN BUILDINGS CLOSED