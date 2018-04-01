Weekly Calendar: March 22 — April 1, 2018
EVENTS
THURSDAY, MARCH 22
Kids ice art, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Out to Lunch Bunch, ages 60 plus travel by van to Southampton Publick House. Meet at American Legion/Youth Center, 11:30 a.m. $6 plus the cost of lunch. Register at (631) 749-0309.
Celebrity Chef Dinner, Seth Nathan of Isola prepares a three-course Italian menu. 5:45 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $30. (Rescheduled from March 21 due to weather). Call (631) 749-0805 to see if space is available.
Shelter Island Drama Club, presents the musical “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” songs by George and Ira Gershwin, book by Joe DiPietro. 7 p.m., school auditorium. Performances also Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 25 at 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 23
Lenten dinners, St. Mary’s Church supper and discussion program. 6 p.m. (631) 749-0770.
SATURDAY, MARCH 24
Defensive driving course, for all ages. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., library. $45. Bring lunch or snacks. Register at (631) 749-0042.
Bluebird nestbox workshop, become a nestbox volunteer to help bring back the birds. 4 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. To sign up, call (631) 749-4219.
MONDAY, MARCH 26
Board game fun, for school age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
TUESDAY, MARCH 27
Movies at the Library, “Battle of the Sexes” starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28
Spirit’s Promise, trip for seniors to equine therapy center in Sagaponack, leaving Senior Activity Center at 8:45 a.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 31
Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. sharp. Fireman’s Field, Cartwright and Burns roads. Ages 1 through 8. Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Prizes. Rain date; Sunday, April 1.
Blue moon walk, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Mashomack Preserve. To register, call (631) 749-4219.
SUNDAY, APRIL 1
Easter Sunday, ecumenical sunrise service at Goat Hill.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)
March 22: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.
March 23: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.
March 26: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse
March 27: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.
March 28: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.
March 30: TOWN BUILDINGS CLOSED
EVERY WEEK
Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.
Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.
Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.
After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.
Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.
American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.
English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.
Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mahjong club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.
Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.
PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.
Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.
Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.
Senior Mahjong, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.
Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.
Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Fridays, 5:30 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.