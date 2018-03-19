This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

UCLA beat North Carolina 78-55 to win the NCAA Basketball Championship.

President Lyndon Johnson appointed General William Westmoreland as Army Chief of Staff, bringing him back from Vietnam where the general had commanded U.S. military forces for four years and the president appointed General Creighton Abrams to take over duties in Vietnam.

Royals was the name chosen in Kansas City for the new American League baseball franchise.

Students at Howard University in Washington, D.C. seized and held the administration building for five days demanding the schools Reserve Officers Training Corp program and the Vietnam War and the students also demanded a more Afrocentric curriculum at the school.

And on Shelter Island . . .

50 YEARS AGO

Island population jumps 22 percent

Fifth years ago, Shelter Island recorded a population of 1,610, a 22.7 percent hike from what it had been at the time of the 1960 census. The growth in a single year was up 3.54 percent, according to an estimate from Long Island Lighting Company that estimated population based on the relationship of the number of people to residential electric meters at the time of the census.

POSTSCRIPT: In May 2017, The U.S. Census Bureau reported the Island’s population at 2,413, up by one person from the figure released the previous July.

30 YEARS AGO

Home improvement license fee considered

The Town Board 30 years ago was considering raising a number of fees, including what was then a $10 cost for a home contractor’s permit. Some thought the $10 wasn’t worth the bother and wanted to scrap the permits. Instead, the Town Board recommended raising the fee to $50.

There had been 39 permits issued the previous year. Building Inspector Elmer Edwards III had recommended scrapping the permits.

POSTSCRIPT: In filing an application today for a home building permit, a check for $100 must be submitted. There is also a board that investigates charges against contractors charged with violating town codes.

The town maintains a Licensing Review Board to hear complaints and grievances that can range from lack of proper licensing to fraud or misrepresentation.

20 YEARS AGO

Town Board ponders amending noise law

Twenty years ago, the Town Board contemplated changes to the noise ordinance meant to control electronically amplified music. The discussion centered on allowing residents up to three exemptions per year for such events as weddings, graduation parties and similar events.

But before any action would be taken, a draft resolution would be sent to the building inspector and police for review.

POSTSCRIPT: The current town code doesn’t permit amplified sounds that produce a level measure at or beyond the real property line from which the music emanates and any such sounds that are in excess of 50 dB(A)s — decibels — beyond that line are considered to be unreasonable.

10 YEARS AGO

BJ Ianfolla becomes part-time assessor

BJ Ianfolla became a part-time assessor at this time 10 years ago and told the Reporter that while there was a learning curve, the most challenging effort was in tracking down the password to her voice mail account at the office.

When she ran for office, she advised voters they better vote for Al Hammond as assessor since he had the knowledge necessary to train a new part-timer whether the choice was Ms. Ianfolla or candidate Ted Lapides.

POSTSCRIPT: Ms. Ianfolla continues to function as assessor and for several years, worked full-time. In 2015, Mr. Hammond retired and Quinn Karpeh was elected to succeed him. For the initial year, Mr. Karpeh, Ms. Ianfolla and Pat Castoldi shared responsibilities. In 2016, Mr. Karpeh became a full-time assessor and Ms. Ianfolla and Ms. Castoldi cutback their hours.

But in 2017, Mr. Karpeh resigned to accept an out-of-town job and Ms. Ianfolla and Ms. Castoldi stepped up to handle the work load until Craig Wood was appointed. He ran for the seat last November and now functions as chief assessor assisted by the two women.