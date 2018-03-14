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Weather Service: Clear and sunny Wednesday, rain and snow showers later

By Reporter Staff

BEVERLEAWALZ PHOTO A cardinal sheltering in a forsythia bush Tuesday.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO A cardinal sheltering in a forsythia bush Tuesday.

After the nor’easter blew through all day Tuesday, dropping a heavy snowfall on the Island, Wednesday dawned clear with a mostly sunny day in store, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The temperature will reach a high of about 38 degrees today, but a strong west wind of 17 to 20 mph will make it feel between 25 and 30 degrees, according to the NWS.

Clouds will move in around 5 p.m. bringing scattered rain and snow showers, according to the NWS, with a low temperature tonight of about 31 degrees.

Following are some images captured by Beverlea Walz and Jim Colligan of the nor’easter and its aftermath.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Crowded dock.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Crowded dock.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Taking wing.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Taking wing.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Battling through.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Battling through.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Which way is the wind blowing?
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Which way is the wind blowing?
JIM COLLIGAN PHOTO Silver Beach sanctuary.
JIM COLLIGAN PHOTO Silver Beach sanctuary.
JIM COLLIGAN PHOTO Our Lady of the Isle.
JIM COLLIGAN PHOTO Our Lady of the Isle.
JIM COLLIGAN PHOTO Snow gate on Brander Parkway.
JIM COLLIGAN PHOTO Snow gate on Brander Parkway.

 