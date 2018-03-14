Weather Service: Clear and sunny Wednesday, rain and snow showers later

After the nor’easter blew through all day Tuesday, dropping a heavy snowfall on the Island, Wednesday dawned clear with a mostly sunny day in store, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The temperature will reach a high of about 38 degrees today, but a strong west wind of 17 to 20 mph will make it feel between 25 and 30 degrees, according to the NWS.

Clouds will move in around 5 p.m. bringing scattered rain and snow showers, according to the NWS, with a low temperature tonight of about 31 degrees.

Following are some images captured by Beverlea Walz and Jim Colligan of the nor’easter and its aftermath.