Weather Service: Chilly, bright Monday on tap

Monday, the last day of winter, will be mostly sunny on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be chilly, with a high temperature of 40 degrees, but winds from the northwest between 7 and 11 mph will make it feel more like 10 to 20 degrees, according to the NWS.

The forecast for tonight is mostly clear skies with a low around 24. The northwest wind will bring wind chill values of 15 to 20 degrees, according to the NWS.