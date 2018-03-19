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Weather Service: Chilly, bright Monday on tap

By Reporter Staff

MARTIN BURKE PHOTO Dawn Monday at Congdons Creek Dock.
MARTIN BURKE PHOTO Dawn Monday at Congdons Creek Dock.

Monday, the last day of winter, will be mostly sunny on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be chilly, with a high temperature of 40 degrees, but winds from the northwest between 7 and 11 mph will make it feel more like 10 to 20 degrees, according to the NWS.

The forecast for tonight is mostly clear skies with a low around 24. The northwest wind will bring wind chill values of 15 to 20 degrees, according to the NWS.