Village to acquire pump-out boat to serve area

Village of Dering Harbor Mayor John Colby Jr.’s recent resolution at a meeting of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association to purchase a pump-out boat was accepted unanimously and $120,000 was allocated from funds available from the East End Economic & Environmental Institute.

The pump-out boat — a vessel that takes other boats’ waste and disposes of it safely — would be based on the Island. In addition to serving the town and the village, it would also serve Greenport, Southold, Sag Harbor, Noyac and North Haven, according to a press release issued by Mr. Colby at the opening of the March 10 Village Trustee meeting.

“Serving the great Peconic Estuary system from Plum Island to Gardiners Island to Riverhead, a pump-out boat would help alleviate DEC [New York State Department of Environmental Conservation] concerns aimed at mitigating nitrogen intrusion into surrounding waters as identified and reported by the DEC and would be the most efficient way to disburse a portion of the fund while meeting DEC expectations,” Mr. Colby’s release said.

Meanwhile, a public hearing on the height and setback of hedges and fences scheduled for Saturday, March 3 is set for Saturday, April 14. At that time there will also be a public hearing on the new budget, which shows an increase of about $63,0000.

In other matters:

Mr. Colby said two ZBA members that he had asked to resign — Marian Brownlie and Tim Hogue — said they intend to complete their terms. Ms. Brownlie’s ends in 2020 and Mr. Hogue’s ends in 2019.

“We lost several trees during the last storm but they’ve been removed,” Mr. Colby reported.

Trustee Betsy Morgan said she would like to gather feedback on garbage collection and see better decorations on the huge bunker pot near the Village Hall. Village clerk Lisa Gilpin said the Garden Club could help.

Trustee Patrick Purcells said Sylvester Manor has hired an expert on invasive species, noting that his knowledge can benefit the whole Island.

It was also reported that the Village’s new water tower should be installed by July. The Village used 3,000 gallons per day in January, Mr. Colby said.

The Mayor noted that he plans to run for reelection and will be on the ballot for Election Day June 19. “I have a history and dedication to Shelter Island and the East End and see Dering Harbor Village as a jewel in the crown of Shelter Island Town,” Mr. Colby said.

The trustees set Saturday, April 14 for its next meeting.