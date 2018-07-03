Sylvester Manor’s celebration of Black History Month

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm held its fourth annual celebration of Black History Month on February 25, combining forces with the Eastville Community Historical Society (ECHS) of Sag Harbor for a panel discussion that explored music and culture. The program, held at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, entitled “Lift Every Voice: A Celebration of Music, Culture and Tradition,” also included performances and a reception.

Donnamarie Barnes (shown at the podium), who leads preservation for the Manor, coordinated the program with ECHS Director Georgette Grier-Key (seated, far right), who served as moderator. Panelists were Henry Maxwell Letcher II, an East End jazz DJ, musician and jazz historian; Shane Weeks, member of the Shinnecock Nation who is a drummer and musician; and Karl Schwarz, a traditional blues and gospel musician, and member of New Moon Acoustic Blues Band.

Also taking part in the program were (below) Ms. Grier-Key’s nieces, Isabella, Makayla and Amaya Grier, who sang the anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and led the audience in the song.