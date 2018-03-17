Sylvester Manor 2018 CSA Sign Up

Sign up now to become a member of the 2018 Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) season at Sylvester Manor. As a member, you receive a weekly share of fresh vegetables grown on the Sylvester Manor Windmill Field Farm in exchange for your pre-paid commitment.

The 2018 CSA will run for 21 weeks (June 9 to October 31). Each week, members pick up their shares at the farmstand on either Saturdays (9 to 11 a.m.) or Wednesdays (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.). There are four types of traditional subscriptions to choose from, including full share ($1,005 or around $50 per week), partial share ($531 or about $25 per week), full volunteer share ($905) and partial volunteer share ($481).

There are other options available too, such as a farmstand credit — $500 entitles you to $550 worth of food products at the farmstand, a bread share from Blue Duck Bakery ($129 add-on) and, new this year, a beef share from Acabonac Farms ($640 for four pickups), which provides locally sourced grass-fed beef raised in the back pastures of Sylvester Manor.

Sign up for your CSA membership at sylvestermanor.org/2018-csa or email jcraig@sylvestermanor.org.